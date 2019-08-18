News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OSCR360 headed back to South Carolina to visit Police & Fire Departments
By: L-Tron
First stop on the itinerary was to Summerville, SC. Known as the Flower Town in the Pines, the community prides itself on their southern hospitality. The Summerville Police Department works to protect approximately 50,000 residents and consists of specialized units that range from K-9 to Honor Guard services.
Next, OSCR and Alex made their way over to the city of Cayce. The city's motto is it's "Time for Life." The Fire Department is dedicated to improving the lives of Cayce citizens. The organization is an integrated division within the community's Department of Public Safety, dedicated to honor, pride and integrity.
The team moved on to a city that is appropriately named Greenwood - for its tree-lined streets and abundance of green leaves. In addition to its beautiful landscape, Greenwood is also a hub for arts and culture. The Police work to serve, protect, and care for the community by embodying excellence and focusing on continuous improvement.
On the move again, OSCR360 (https://www.l-
The final destination on OSCR's South Carolina trip included a stop in Orangeburg County. This area is rich in farmland and dedicated to the safety of its citizens. The Orangeburg County Fire Marshal is just one of the four divisions of the area's Fire District that is responsible for providing protective and investigative services.
This is not the first time that OSCR360 (https://www.L-
"The capabilities that OSCR360 provides for someone on the inside to give information to someone on the outside are amazing"
- Corporal with the York County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose! Learn more about our team & company culture here: https://www.l-
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse