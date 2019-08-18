News By Tag
RSG Partners with The Padded Room to Provide Global Distribution for Indie Artists
By: The Rising Star Group (RSG Agency)
The goal of the partnership is to create a competitive Top 40 List of quality indie artists coming out of Atlanta. "We understand that this list will create an opportunity for revenue and provide the artists with an accessible platform to distribute their music. Because of streaming, DJ playlists are creating the new music star. RSG is known to stay ahead of the curve. We currently own ten playlists. Last year the money made by record labels from streaming surpassed income from the sale of traditional formats. Record labels once clamored to have their artists heard on the radio, and reviewed by music magazines, but the push now is to get songs into curated mixes hosted by streaming services such as Spotify and Apple, as well as on video games, "stated Dasha Ware, RSG CEO.
About DJ Waffles
Widely regarded as one of the best DJs in the southern region, Brooklyn born now Atlanta resident, DJ Waffles has bootstrapped his way up the ladder of independent DJs and radio personalities. Starting off in the engineer seat at famed Be100 Radio, he caught a wave of ambition stemming from his love for music and became a self-taught master of the 1s and 2s. Perfecting his craft at DJ Persyce Scratch Academy and his personable disposition catapulted his relationships into career-changing opportunities. Ultimately, landing him at the helm of the top-rated show catered to breaking independent artists, coining him as the number 1 independent DJ on the east coast. Subsequent appearances on We TV's hit reality TV show, "Growing Up Hip Hop ATL" alongside his longtime manager Debra Antney, recurring appearances on VH1's "Love and Hip Hop ATL", and hitting the road as the official tour DJ for the likes of hip hop artists Kash Doll, Johnni Blaze and Cyrus Smith DJ Waffles has done wonders in bolstering a resume which already included working with Monster Headphones at major music festivals such as A3C and SXSW. With 5 plus years of DJing under his belt, his good ear for music, and experience in radio has led to new music ventures as an A&R at Young Millennium Records and Music Executive at RSG Agency.
About RSG
RSG is an entertainment development services & support agency based in Atlanta, GA. The agency specializes in core entertainment development services like – Consulting, Digital Artist Development, DSP Merchandising, Social Media Growth Engineering, Global Distribution, Marketing/PR, Sponsorships, and Tours & Shows.
For updates on RSG or its clients check out the website at http://rsgagency.io or follow on Instagram @rsg.io. For more information on DJ Waffles log on to http://iamdjwaffles.com. To interview CEO Dasha Ware or DJ Waffles, please contact Rahru R. Arceneaux at hautechoclat.publicity@
Media Contact
Rahru R. Arceneaux
hautechoclat.publicity@
