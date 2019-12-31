News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Alertus Technologies Launches Emergency Preparedness Grants for Schools and Churches
Alertus Technologies partners with national and regional associations to provide emergency preparedness grants for schools and churches
By: Alertus Technologies LLC.
As Alertus has grown, so has the desire to reach local and international communities that are insufficiently prepared for an emergency or disaster event. The Alertus Grants Program was created to help reduce barriers for these organizations by providing free hardware and software solutions to enhance their emergency preparedness strategies. This program is an extension of the Alertus Desktop Donation program, which to date has provided over 700 non-profit organizations across the world with the Alertus Desktop Notification tool. Now in partnership with multiple associations, Alertus will be expanding its Grant Program to support more organizations in need across the United States.
"Working with association partners provides us with a great platform to reach local communities across the United States that want and need to strengthen their emergency preparedness,"
These emergency grant partners include the National Association of Campus Safety Administrators (NACSA), the Northeast Colleges and Universities Security Association (NECUSA), and Peace Officers For Christ (POFC). Committed to providing emergency preparedness solutions to those who need it most, these partners will offer the Alertus Grant to K-12 public schools, universities, and churches across the country.
"We are excited Alertus has chosen to partner with NECUSA to offer this amazing program. This clearly demonstrates Alertus' commitment to the higher education community and to the students and employees who attend and work at these institutions,"
"The number one question our association gets is about emergency alerting," said Tom Saccenti, President of NACSA. "We have found a number of our members, particularly smaller institutions have multiple systems in place to manage their mobile safety application, mass notification, digital display alerting and panic alarms. The beauty of Alertus is that they tie this entire system into one, affordable product making it the perfect solution for these campuses."
In order to apply for the grant, applicants must be a registered non-profit organization or a government entity such as a school, library, or public agency. Priority will be given to high risk and high need organizations.
NECUSA members can apply for the Alertus Grant via the NECUSA website at www.necusa.org. NECUSA is accepting applications from September 2nd to November 1st, 2019.
NACSA members can apply for the Alertus Grant via the NACSA website at https://mynacsa.com/
POFC members can apply for the Alertus Grant via the POFC website at https://peaceofficersforchrist.com Accepting Applications:
Alertus Philanthropy Contact
Ryan McGonigle, Director of Philanthropy
202.253.7887 x789 | rmcgonigle@alertus.com
About Alertus Technologies
Since 2002, Alertus has pioneered the emergency mass notification space, helping organizations find innovative notification solutions for disaster risk reduction. Alertus believes that all organizations and communities vulnerable to risk, from potential violence or natural disaster, should have access to life-saving mass notification solutions, regardless of available resources. Through raising awareness, sharing technical expertise, and granting its solutions to at-need organizations, Alertus is committed to supporting the creation of disaster-resilient societies across the world. www.alertus.com/
About NECUSA
The Northeast Colleges and Universities Security Association (NECUSA) is the oldest campus security/law enforcement organization in the United States. Established in 1953 as a small group of security and police professionals coming together to share information on issues facing their campuses, today it has grown to include an outreach of over 400 institutions ranging from public and private, two-year and four-year, large and small, sworn and unsworn. NECUSA membership benefits include access to strong networking, professional development, training programs and resources, leadership and advocacy, publications, peer reviews, and organizational partnerships.
About NACSA
With over 5,000 members, the National Association of Campus Safety Administrators serves as the Nation's largest campus safety association. With the mission of, "Serving those who protect our students," the NACSA provides a national resource for campuses across the country.
NACSA has an intentional focus on training the next generation of campus safety administrator. Because of this, NACSA offers the only national Campus Protection Officer certification. They also offer a 100% online Command College designed specifically for campus safety administrators. The purpose of these training courses is simple, NACSA wants to ensure that mid-level supervisors have the opportunity to receive the certification needed to usher them into the campus police chief position.
Throughout the year NACSA hosts free webinars, on-site training conferences, and instructor certification courses. They also offer agency accreditation opportunities along with agency assessments.
Contact
Ryan McGonigle, Director of Philanthropy
***@alertus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse