New President Netherlands American Chamber of Commerce SouthEastern US
By: The Netherlands American Chamber of Commerce
After serving a two-year term, President Ard Crebas (Intertrust Group) handed over the reins to the Vice President Manori de Silva at the Chamber's Executive Committee Meeting on Tuesday August 13th2019. Their appointment was confirmed by a unanimous vote. Ard Crebas: "I very much enjoyed my role as President of the NACCSE during the past two years. I believe that together with the Executive Team of the Chamber and in particular with Annemarie MacFarland and Manori de Silva we have been able to further increase the profile of the Dutch business community in Atlanta and the Southeast United States. I am especially proud of the role the NACCSE has played in the establishment of the Netherlands Consulate General in Atlanta and I am confident the continued collaboration between the NACCSE and the Consulate General will be very beneficial for the Dutch business community in the Southeast as well as for our US counterparts in the area. Last but not least, I wish Manori de Silva good luck in leading the NACCSE in to its next chapter".
Manori de Silva is qualified as an attorney in the U.K. (solicitor) and U.S. (Georgia) and is a Business and Employment Attorney at Stanton Law (https://stantonlawllc.com/
Ard Crebas serves as Senior Vice President at Intertrust Group, a global leader in delivering fund and corporate services, capital market solutions, private wealth and employee benefit solutions to multinationals, fund managers, financial institutions and business entrepreneurs worldwide.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to Ard Crebas for his leadership, dedication and support during these past two years. Ard will stay active in his new role as Vice President.
About NACCSE - The Netherlands American Chamber of Commerce of the Southeastern United States is the largest Dutch networking organization in the Southeastern U.S. In addition to networking, the Chamber provides opportunities for you to advertise your company, develop relationships with Dutch and American companies, and learn from the common experiences of its members. The Chamber hosts monthly events to bring members and also non-members together to learn about a current topic of interest, to announce upcoming events and opportunities, and to acknowledge new chamber members. This is just one more way the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (NACCSE) in Atlanta offers its members the possibility to connect and build business opportunities. It allows members to be in touch and hear about current concerns, solutions, and projects and to share insights and professional perspectives. Please visit our website http://www.NACCSE.org
