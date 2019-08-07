Tarps Now Expands Offerings of Flame Retardant Grade Welding Curtains, Welding Screens

Company Expands offering of Welding Curtains, Screens, Blankets and Flame-Retardant Tarp Fabrics

Contact

Michael Dill

***@tarpsnow.com Michael Dill

End

--is pleased to announce the expansion of its proprietary lines of flame resistantandthat are engineered to improve the workplace safety where welding and industrial heat process takes place and pose an ongoing risk to worker safety.The new lines ofandnow offered byare engineered to significantly reduce the hazards associated with welding and related industrial processes involving sparks, UV flashes, spatter, and heated dust from manufacturing processes.In addition to these new lines of welding fabrics,also announced the release of a wide variety of PVC welding curtains that includes fire resistant, transparent vinyl. While light duty welding blankets typically used for general welding provide protection against light sparks and spatter, these can also be used vertically.For applications requiring customization,is the leader in the production of customfabrics and related heat resistant fabric materials.https://www.tarpsnow.com/14-mil-tinted-weld-screen-vinyl-roll-66-high-x-101-yard.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/freestanding-portable-welding-screen-caster.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/single-panel-freestanding-portable-welding-screens.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/two-panel-freestanding-portable-welding-screens.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/three-panel-freestanding-portable-welding-screens.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/four-panel-freestanding-portable-welding-screens.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/welding-curtain-13-oz-flame-retardant-vinyl-panels.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/welding-curtain-14-mil-transparent-vinyl.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/welding-curtain-18-oz-flame-retardant-canvas-panels.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/heat-treated-fiberglass-welding-blankets-18oz.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/silica-fabric-welding-blankets.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/acrylic-coated-fiberglass-welding-blankets.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/gold-slag-fiberglass-welding-blankets.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/heat-treated-fiberglass-welding-blankets-35oz.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/silicone-fiberglass-welding-blankets.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/vermiculite-fiberglass-welding-blankets.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/black-slag-fiberglass-welding-blankets.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/aluminum-laminated-fiberglass-welding-blankets.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/welding-blankets-curtains-screens.htmleatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.