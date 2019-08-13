News By Tag
Hoya Capital Housing ETF – HOMZ – Declares Monthly August Distribution
HOMZ Distribution:
Ex-Date: August 13, 2019
Record Date: August 14, 2019
Payable Date: August 15, 2019
HOMZ, which seeks to track the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, is a passively-managed, diversified ETF that we believe offers efficient and cost-effective exposure to residential real estate, one of the largest asset classes in the world. HOMZ expects to distribute dividends monthly* and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index is a rules-based index composed of the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US Housing Industry. The index is designed to track total annual spending on housing and housing-related services across the United States.
The Index is divided into four US Housing Industry Business Segments, weighted based on their relative contribution to GDP: 1) Home Ownership and Rental Operators; 2) Home Building and Construction;
Additional Fund Information on HOMZ can be found at https://thehousingetf.com/
About Hoya Capital Real Estate
Hoya Capital Real Estate is a research-focused SEC-Registered Investment Advisor based in Rowayton, Connecticut. Hoya Capital is among the most widely-read and cited publishers of real estate commentary and research.
Additional Information on Hoya Capital Real Estate can be found at HoyaCapital.com.
Important Disclosures
The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-833-HOYA-CAP or visiting www.TheHousingETF.com. Please read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risks. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is not actively managed. The Fund's investments will be concentrated in housing and real estate-related industries. Investments in real estate companies and the construction and housing industry involve unique risks. Real estate companies, including REITs, may have limited financial resources, may trade less frequently and in limited volume, and may be more volatile than other securities. Many factors may affect real estate values, including the availability of mortgages and changes in interest rates. Real estate companies are also subject to heavy cash flow dependency, defaults by borrowers, and self-liquidation. The construction and housing industry can be significantly affected by the real estate markets. Compared to large cap companies, small and mid-capitalizations companies may be less stable and their securities may be more volatile and less liquid. As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund's NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility.
*An investment in the fund is subject to fees and expenses. Distributions are not guaranteed. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.
It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
Hoya Capital Real Estate is the advisor to HOMZ and is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
Contact
Alex Pettee, CFA
President, Director of Research & ETFs
alex.pettee@
833-469-2227
