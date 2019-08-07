 
Nobility Crest at Ocean sees successful grand opening weekend

Renaissance Properties and Blue Star Group is now offering two-bedroom condos at its reinvigorated 55+ community in Ocean Township in Monmouth County.
By: Renaissance Properties
 
 
Nobility Crest at Ocean recently celebrated its grand opening weekend.
OCEAN, N.J. - Aug. 8, 2019 - PRLog -- Nobility Crest at Ocean Township recently celebrated its successful grand opening weekend! The 55+ luxury condominium community, conveniently accessible from Route 66 in the Wayside section of Ocean Township in Monmouth County, also announced that the first building is nearly 50 percent sold out. To learn more, visit NobilityCrest55.com.

"Prospective homebuyers are very pleased with the luxury lifestyle Nobility Crest can offer them and we attribute this to the community's location, new amenities and functional floorplans," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "The new outdoor amenity area and pool along with the commencement of construction on the first new building have sparked considerable interest in the 55+ marketplace."

Nobility Crest, from Renaissance Properties and Blue Star Group, offers eight designer-inspired floorplans with 1,213 to 1,828 sq. ft. of luxurious living space. Priced from the mid-300s, homes feature two bedrooms, two-bathrooms, open living spaces and spacious master suites. All condos have safe and secure assigned indoor parking and personal storage areas in a secure, well-lit garage with elevator access to all floors. Future phases will include a limited number of one-bedroom condos as well.

"We worked very closely with our architect and designers to create practical, open living spaces that are accommodating to both residents and their guests," said Adinolfi. "Our Beaumont model efficiently combines the kitchen, dining and living room area into a functional yet manageable space for relaxing or entertainment! Our Drummond model shares a similar concept and adds an entry foyer and discreet hallway between bedrooms. Our goal was to develop a floor plan for every lifestyle."

The community showcases a low-maintenance lifestyle with access to a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, media room, billiard and card rooms. Each building in this new phase will also add either a club room with billiards, a fitness room or an all-purpose room. For those with furry friends, a new dog park will also be constructed onsite.

"The pool and outdoor amenity area have recently seen a nearly $1,000,000, ground-up renovation, which includes a beach-entry pool, natural gas firepit, bocce court, barbeque area and more – all of which are available to new homebuyers as soon as they move in," said Adinolfi. "The best part is that each condo is just a short stroll away from all of these exciting amenities."

The community offers easy access to the Garden State Parkway (approximately 1.5 miles to the west of Nobility Crest), the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk (3.7 miles away) and various shopping venues (Shoprite, Marshalls and Home Goods in Neptune are approximately 1.3 miles away and Jersey Shore Premium Outlets 2.8 miles away).

Nobility Crest at Ocean Township is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard. To learn more, visit NobilityCrest55.com or email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com. (mailto:nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com) The Sales Center is now open daily, Monday through Sunday, from 10am to 5pm.

About Renaissance Properties

Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com.

About Blue Star Group

With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.

