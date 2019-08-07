News By Tag
Root3 Marketing & Business Development is Fundraising for a Cause that Hits Close to Home
Root3 is raising money for the American Heart Association and participating in the Chicago Heart Walk
By: Root3 Marketing & Business Development
In addition to participating in the American Heart Association Chicago Heart Walk, Root3 has launched an employee wellness initiative that aligns with its mission of supporting business and personal growth. The program encourages healthy habits such as taking walks, standing more during the day and taking mental health breaks.
"Root3 supports causes that reflect our values and are impactful to our team; and heart health hits close to home for us," says CEO Scott Christiansen. "Two of our team members have lost parents to heart disease and two more have faced serious encounters with members of their family this spring. Not only will we raise money for AHA, we are taking this opportunity to improve our own heart health, reinforce healthy work habits, and have some fun along the way."
Root3 was inspired to participate in this year's Chicago Heart Walk by MedHQ, (https://medhq.net/
Root3 has a successful track record of converting obstacles into opportunities for high-growth clients and works with a number of nonprofit organizations, regularly participating in fundraising and volunteering activities. "We want our team to learn and grow and we want to contribute to growth for our clients as well as our community," says Christiansen. "The AHA Heart Walk hits all the right marks for us. Not only is it a complement to our wellness program, it's an opportunity for our team to raise money and make a difference for an incredible organization."
The Chicago Heart Walk will take place on September 20, 2019. Click here (https://www2.heart.org/
About Root3 Marketing & Business Development
Root3 is a national marketing and business development firm providing market research, growth strategy, and executional services to organizations looking to validate and capture market opportunity efficiently and effectively. Launched in 2014, Root3 has established a successful track record of converting obstacles into opportunities for high-growth clients in healthcare, IT, manufacturing, logistics, professional services, commercial real estate, sports, education/career pathways, government, associations, and nonprofits.
