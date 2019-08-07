News By Tag
Michaels Jewelers In Torrington, Connecticut To Host Closing Sale Beginning August 16
One of Torrington, Connecticut's longest-standing retail store operations, Michaels Jewelers, will begin a closing sale on Friday, Aug. 16 following the purchase of Michaels Jewelers in Connecticut by 7C Diamonds, Inc. in Springfield, Mass.
By: 7C Diamonds, Inc.
Mark Michaels, owner of the ten Michaels Jewelers stores across Connecticut, announced that "Having opened the Torrington store in the mid-1920s, we thank our customers, the city of Torrington and our landlord, the Warner Theater, for their support spanning over nine decades. The decision to close was difficult, however, we recognize our need to evolve and meet our customer's shopping preferences through our other Michaels locations, especially at the Avon Market Place. We will continue to support our community programs and our ongoing commitment to give back to the Torrington community."
Originally opened on Water Street in Torrington in 1926, the store was moved to 80 Main Street to coincide with the 1931 opening of the Warner Theater as part of the Warner Bros. movie theater chain.
Ken Bacon, manager of the Torrington Michaels Jewelers store for the past 30 years, and also manager of the Avon Michaels Jewelers store for the past 3 years, commented, "Our team of diamond and fine jewelry professionals are looking forward to serving our loyal long term friends and customers, and the new ones as well, one last time at the Torrington store. We are preparing our vast inventory for the general public Store Closing Sale that will begin on Friday, August 16 and run for a few short weeks.
With nine remaining stores across the state, Michaels Jewelers is Connecticut's leading retailer of engagement rings, fine jewelry, repair services, and appraisals. This family-run business was founded in 1885 in Novia Scotia by Abraham L. Michaels and has been managed most recently by fourth-generation family member W. Mark Michaels, as CEO, and fifth-generation family member Lindsay Michaels-Gorski as director of marketing.
Michaels Jewelers stores are currently located in Avon, Bristol, Danbury, and Orange, plus several well-known malls including Westfarms, Manchester's Buckland Hills, Westfield Trumbull, Westfield Meriden and Waterbury's Brass Mill Center. During this coming fall 2019, they will open their first out-of-state store in a Maryland MGM Casino.
Michaels has been the first jeweler in Connecticut to earn Certified Gemologist and Appraiser titles, and it possesses one of the few AGS Accredited Gem Laboratories in Connecticut. Michaels has consistently brought the most desirable jewelry brands and products to their customers, from Pandora to the diamond standard of quality, their Hearts and Arrows Bridal and Diamond Jewelry. Additionally, they annually contribute to multiple community programs funded from the Michaels Jewelers Foundation
For more information on all the Michaels Jewelers, visit https://www.michaelsjewelers.com.
Contact
DeAnna Syner
deanna@michaelsjewelers.com
413-439-2915
