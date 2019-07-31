News By Tag
Rideshare Driver's Explosive New Documentary Takes Gripping Inside Look at Uber and Lyft
By: Hutchinson Productions
Hutchinson weaves the views of passengers, drivers, rideshare union leaders, Uber and Lyft CEOs, as well as his own rideshare driver experiences in this gripping YouTube Documentary. It presents a revealing inside look at the world of Uber and Lyft. Cameras follow him around for a day while he discusses his first-hand personal experiences and observations about the inner workings of Uber and Lyft.
Hutchinson notes, "From almost the moment I started driving for Lyft I began a running conversation with its support staff. One issue was there continually sending me warnings that I was cancelling too many rides. I asked one question. "Am I an independent contractor or not?" If so, then as an independent contractor I had the right to set my own hours, my pay, and equally important I had the right to cancel passengers that I chose to cancel without their threats. If I didn't have that right then I was in effect an employee, not an independent contractor. "
Hutchinson drove hundreds of passengers, heard their stories and complaints, and praise. He wrestled with the labyrinth of rules and regulations Uber and Lyft slap on their drivers. He challenged Uber and Lyft officials in internal discussion over their practices, policies and operations.
"Uber and Lyft CEOS in response to pressure to classify their drivers as employees have promised a grab bag of changes," says Hutchinson,"
In Behind the Wheel: An Insider's Look at Uber and Lyft, Hutchinson shares his many amusing and harried personal anecdotes of his experiences with the company and passengers. The experience was filled with joy, frustration, anger and awe at the best and worst of the world of the gig economy, with Uber and Lyft at its center. This is the world that he reveals in the challenging documentary, Behind the Wheel: An Insider's Look at Uber and Lyft.
Produced by KMK Productions
Production: Fanon Hutchinson
Contact: 323-304-4977
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Earl Ofari Hutchinson
***@aol.com
End
