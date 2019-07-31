News By Tag
Circadence's Keenan Skelly Named Top 25 Women in Cybersecurity in 2019 by Cyber Defense Magazine
The judges evaluated hundreds of nominees and entrants based on open source intelligence including their LinkedIn profiles as well as numerous interviews. The search focused on finding the top women innovators in cybersecurity.
"It's an accomplishment to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine and to be in great company with a pool of talented women who are focused on improving the industry every day," said Keenan Skelly. "We have a responsibility to encourage young women and men to join the industry and cultivate new solutions in cybersecurity."
Skelly has a long list of career achievements that span over 20 years. She is a part of the women community who collectively make up about 15% of executive leaders in cybersecurity today. But she's not just pioneering the cyber industry, she's been leading organizations throughout her career. For example, she was one of the first female U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians prior to joining Circadence. Keenan's education has supported these milestones, having earned two bachelor's degrees from American Military University, one in Homeland Security and the other in Information Technology, as well as obtaining two master's degrees in National Security Policy Studies from National Defense University and Cybersecurity Strategy and Information Management from The George Washington University.
Today, Keenan serves as a mentor and role model to many young women entering the field of cybersecurity. Over the past year alone, she has mentored more than 100 young women in working with organizations such as Cyber Patriot, Girls Who Code and Women's Society of Cyberjutsu. Her goal is to help cultivate the future cybersecurity workforce so businesses can prevent imminent cyberattacks.
"We are grateful for Keenan's dedication to building a community of female leaders in cyber. Her innovative leadership in the industry is an inspiration to many people," said Michael Moniz, co-founder, president, and CEO at Circadence. "She continues to share her ground-breaking ideas and visions with Circadence and mentors many professionals across disciplines to help organizations protect against cyber crime."
