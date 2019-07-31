 
Ics Health & Wellbeing Partner With Leading Personal Training Course Provider, Trainfitness

ICS Health & Wellbeing, who have been selected to deliver the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme across the UK, have partnered with leading personal training course provider, TRAINFITNESS, to help them deliver training and qualifications.
SOUTHWARK, England - Aug. 2, 2019 - PRLog -- In 2016, ICS Health & Wellbeing, backed by NHS England, Public Health England and Diabetes UK, launched an initiative committed to improving efforts to prevent diabetes. The Diabetes Prevention Programme will be supporting 200,000 people a year to help improve diets and fitness to reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Since 2016 the programme has expanded nationwide.  ICS have partnered with leading personal training course provider TRAINFITNESS (https://train.fitness/), to provide specialist training to the wider community to help tackle Type 2 Diabetes.

In the UK a record number of people are living with Type 2 Diabetes, a figure that has more than doubled over the past ten years. Most of the complications people suffer due to Type 2 Diabetes are potentially preventable through healthier lifestyle choices. A lack of awareness and understanding of the condition and how to manage it properly generally lead to complications.

The ICS programme will be led by highly trained specialists who will provide training to help prevent diabetes. These specialists won't come exclusively from the medical community however, as with qualifications from TRAINFITNESS and additional training from ICS, anyone with an interest in making positive and long-lasting changes in people's lives can be involved.

Individuals who have the time, who might have experienced diabetes first hand and who wish to help others lead a healthier lifestyle are encouraged to join the programme, get their qualifications and start working with the community.

After successfully completing the required training, specialists will deliver 1-to-1 training and group sessions to participants looking to incorporate strategies into their daily routines that will help combat the dangers of diabetes.

"We are delighted to announce our exclusive physical activity partner TRAINFITNESS Through this new partnership we aim to make physical activity qualifications accessible for all ICS Health and Wellbeing coaches allowing us to deliver cutting edge services." Louise OMahony, Buisiness Development Manager ICS Health & Wellbeing

Throughout the programme, participants will learn how to prevent diabetes by incorporating healthier eating, exercise, stress reduction and coping skills into their daily lives. The new partnership with TRAINFITNESS (https://train.fitness/) will allow ICS to ensure that physical activity delivery is delivered to a high standard incorporating the most up to date research and techniques.

For more information about qualifications from TRAINFITNESS and working with ICS Health & Wellbeing contact: icsenrol@train.fitness

About ICS Health & Wellbeing ICS Health & Wellbeing is a dynamic and accomplished organisation dedicated to making the UK's local and workplace communities healthier. Working with local authorities, CCGs, NHS England and employers, we design, implement and evaluate innovative health and wellbeing services that will result in long-term health benefits through sustained behaviour change. Website: www.icshealth.co.uk/about-us/

About TRAINFITNESS - TRAINFITNESS is the UK's leading personal trainer course provider.

With nearly 20 years of experience, TRAINFITNESS offers a comprehensive, fully-rounded and deep learning experience. We offer a range of affordable course options and various study options such as full time, part time and distance study. All our courses include online study and we lead the way with market-leading eLearning platform which won the ukactive award for Best Use of Technology.

Website: https://train.fitness/

