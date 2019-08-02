News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mona Clayton, RN Launches Mix & Mentor emPOWER Hour Global Tour at Hotel 50 Bowery
By: The Nurses Pub
Clayton is the CEO of the Nurses Pub, a nonprofit organization designed to assist future nurses to realize their dream of becoming registered nurses through mentorship, seminars, workshops, human resource services and a host of other tools for success. The global appeal for the services has spread beyond the U.S. and has attracted students from Ghana, Kenya and Jamaica.
Clayton came up with100,000 nurse recruitment goal over 19 years ago when she published her first book, "From Student To Nurse—Surviving The Journey As Painlessly As Possible," as a vehicle for motivation and inspiring single mothers living in South Central Los Angeles to fulfill their dream of becoming registered nurses despite all the odds.
"This is a dream come true and I am amazed by the support that Hotel 50 Bowery and other major corporations have given this journey," says Clayton. "The Mix & Mentor emPOWER Hour®" is a newly developed concept for connecting students with a variety of nursing professionals up close and personal," says Clayton. "The Hotel 50 Bowery is one of New York's top hotels and is located near Soho. Expect to enjoy an evening of an ambience conducive for helping students elevate their purpose of becoming registered nurses by gaining the first-hand experience of our 'Speed Huddle®' session."
The Nurses Pub has developed measurable outcomes for how our program has fostered positive relationships with students and mentors as a result of events hosted in California. With the help of their current sponsors, the global tour will help to get closer to the goal of assisting 100,000 future nurses, according to Clayton.
"Nursing Students are lacking in the concept of mentorship which is greatly needed for their success. Our promise is that 'Mix & Mentor emPOWER Hour' and our global outreach will help to ignite the ability for reaching students-a part of the educational process that is missing for nursing students," says Clayton.
Join The Nurses Pub and Mona Clayton along with a host of exciting professionals and nursing students for our upcoming Mix & Mentor emPOWER Hour. For more information please visit The Nurses Pub website, www.thenursespub.org.
Register via the eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/
For an interview or information regarding Clayton or the global launch, please contact The Nurses Pub PR at email thenursespubpr@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2019