Former Rams QB Jeff Kemp Kicks Off the NFL Preseason with Honolulu Blitz
By: jeffkempteam.com
In the spirit of Aloha, the Jeff Kemp Team Honolulu Blitz aims to uplift students and athletes, dads and coaches, men and marriages. A team of organizations are hosting Jeff on a wave of Aloha Spirit to celebrate Faith, Family and Football.
In his 11 NFL seasons Kemp proved, against huge odds as a free agent, that he knows how to win as a team. He quarterbacked the Rams to the playoffs in 1984 and helped lead the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers in 1986, tossing 11 touchdowns in six games while replacing the injured Joe Montana. Kemp also played for the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles.
After football, he's spent almost three decades leading organizations to strengthen families, marriages and men. He's a Fatherhood Ambassador for the Fatherhood CoMission and serves men, CEOs and organizations through Jeff Kemp Team.
His father, the late Jack Kemp, was a championship Buffalo Bills quarterback before having a widely admired political career as a U.S. Congressman, member of President Ronald Reagan's cabinet and candidate for Vice President. Measuring up to that status was impossible for Jeff.
"I've been benched, booed, traded and cut. I learned the hard way that my identity and worth are not in my title or performance."
Jeff openly relates to students, Millennials and men who feel the pressure of bullying, comparison and isolation…not feeling valued or loved.
"We all have insecurities and flaws…the struggles of pride, selfishness and destructive habits. I want everyone to know that they are valuable and loved. We don't have to be the 'star' or have the most 'likes' to be ourselves."
Jeff will bring humor, honesty and hope as he tells stories of football, family and faith. He's the author of Facing the Blitz – Three Strategies for Turning Trials into Triumphs. Jeff and his wife, Stacy, have four married sons.
"I loved the intensity and teamwork of the NFL. But, even more, I love building families and teamwork to grow champions who receive love and give love. That's why the Jeff Kemp Team is in Hawaii." Here's what others are saying about Honolulu Blitz: https://www.youtube.com/
For media inquiries and interviews in Hawaii, contact Jim Haugh at 425-503-9913 or haughj@aol.com. For media inquiries and interviews outside of Hawaii, contact Hunter McKay at hunter.mckay@
Aug. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Youth for Christ FUNDRAISER BANQUET
Aug. 14, 11 a.m.-noon: Hanalani Schools STUDENT ASSEMBLY
Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m.: Inspire Church Waikele MEN OF HAWAII BLITZ EVENT
Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Calvary Chapel Honolulu PASTORS AND LEADERS CONFERENCE
Aug. 16, 7-9 p.m.: Grace Bible Church Pearlside YOUTH RUSH
Aug. 17, 7:30-9:30 a.m.: Kaimuki Christian Church MEN'S KICKOFF BREAKFAST FOR DADS, SONS, PLAYERS & COACHES
Aug. 18, 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.: Grace Bible Church Pearlside WORSHIP SERVICES
Aug. 18, 3-6 p.m.: Kaimuki Christian Church MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT EVENT
JEFF KEMP BIO
Jeff Kemp is a champion for strengthening relationships and teamwork. His message and coaching bring honesty and hopeful vision to organizations, businesses and families seeking to turn life's troubles into triumph and succeed through teamwork.
Jeff's team-building approach was influenced by his father, 49er coach Bill Walsh, business authority Pat Lencioni and relationship experts over his three decades lifting families.
After graduating from Dartmouth College, he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He and his dad Jack Kemp, the late Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, were the first of only six sets of NFL father-son quarterbacks. In his 11 NFL seasons, Jeff quarterbacked for the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco Forty-Niners, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles. In the off seasons, he earned his MBA from Pepperdine University, focused on speaking and campaigned for his dad's presidential nomination.
Jeff's football career was a rollercoaster, going from fourth string to first string, from the bench to the playoffs and from winning to getting traded. He's beaten the blitz on Monday Night Football and been cut midseason as a starting QB. He helped his teams and teammates, both on and off the field. Those highs, lows and epic team experiences set the stage for a career of serving others, building teamwork and helping people from all walks of life overcome adversity.
After the NFL, Jeff worked to improve the lives of children by strengthening marriages and families. He founded and led Stronger Families for eighteen years and then served as a Vice President and Catalyst at FamilyLife, an international leader nurturing marriages and families. At Jeff Kemp Team, his mission is investing in relationships and teamwork- helping CEOs and businesses, men's groups and marriages.
Jeff's sweet spot is casting vision and uniting teams. He has delivered presentations to more than 1,300 audiences, including IBM, Northwestern Mutual, American Petroleum Institute, Young Presidents Organization, and Interstate Battery. Jeff has keynoted at hundreds of non-profit groups like governor's prayer breakfasts, Athletes in Action Super Bowl breakfast, men's retreats and the Billy Graham Crusade.
"Facing the Blitz- Three Strategies for Turning Trials into Triumphs," was released in 2015. People remark that Jeff's transparent stories and concepts are powerful, easy-to-remember and actionable. With self-deprecating humor and vulnerability Jeff helps people embrace change, serve others and turn problems into positives. For more information about Facing the Blitz, visit http://facingtheblitz.com.
Early in his NFL career, Jeff married Stacy. They have four married sons and two grandsons. They love to mentor young couples, play tennis, ski as a family and speak for the FamilyLife Weekend to Remember marriage getaways.
Media Contact
Jim Haugh
haughj@aol.com
425-503-9913
