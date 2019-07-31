 
SMWeld project gave a boost to the welding sector in the South Mediterranean region

By: EWF
 
 
PORTO SALVO, Portugal - Aug. 1, 2019 - PRLog -- The recent economic and political crisis in the South Mediterranean region and the high unemployment rates among young educated people show that access to higher education isn't sufficient for economic and political stability and job creation. As elsewhere in the world, manufacturing companies are increasingly searching for knowledge to comply with the three main systems as a whole: Quality, Environment and Health and Safety.

To face this challenge the SMWeld project, funded by the European Union's Erasmus+, promoted a novel education and training model of university-industry partnership to foster the quality of the workforce while contributing to knowledge transfer; increasing employability of engineers and technical staff as well as supplying the North-African industry with highly qualified personnel. After 42 months, the main achievements of the project were the following

- Implementation of Higher Education Training and Quality Control Centres for Welding in South Mediterranean Countries (Alger/Tunisia)
- Mobility for University Students from Alger and Tunisia in Europe (Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Germany)
- Transfer of knowledge between Technical Staff regarding the I/EWE (International/European Welding Engineer Qualification)

For the Welding Industry the project contributed for the improvement of the welding/joining processes quality within the International labour market as well for the empowerment of the South Mediterranean (SM) industry with well-prepared Welding Engineers at technical and operational levels.

Moreover, the project created new job opportunities for engineers, students and technical staff and attracted more investors for the International Welding Industry.

One of the SMWeld strategic goals was to implement the System for education, training, and qualification (EdTrQualf) based on the harmonised European System for Welding. In the project developed new training programmes and courses for the I/EWE (International/European Welding Engineer Qualification and implemented Welding Open Educational Resources in both SM and European regions.

By assuring the continuous qualification and update of trainers/teachers regarding both welding technologies and educational methodologie, SMWeld Project enhanced the education and training quality offer in SM countries and reinforced the cooperation between European and SM Universities.

Learn more about the project at www.smweld.com/

Project Coordinator:
KTH - Royal Institute of Technology (Sweden)

Project Partners:
University of Coimbra (Portugal), UNIVERSITY OF LEON ULE (Spain), GALATI University (Romania), European Federation for Welding, Joining and Cutting (Belgium), Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (Greece), R&G (),National Engineering School of Monastir (Tunisia), University of SFAX (Tunisia), Université des Sciences et de la Technologie HOUARI BOUMEDIENE (Algeria), UNIVERSITE FRERES MENTOURI CONSTANTINE (Algeria), SOCOMININ (Tunisia), SFAX Chamber of Commerce& Industry (Tunisia), TECHNOPREST SARL (Tunisia), Entreprise Nationale des véhicules Industriels (Algeria), Entreprise Nationale de Services aux Puits / Service Fabrication (Algeria), SOCIETE DES MATERIELS DE GERBAGE ET DE MANUTENTION (Algeria).

About the European Federation for Welding, Joining and Cutting

EWF is a pioneer in implementing a harmonized qualification and certification system for joining professionals. Through European projects EWF has been innovating in training methodologies and involved in the development of new technologies and uses for joining. Through its member organisations, EWF has established a firm link to the local industry, providing knowledge and training as well as participating in research initiatives that address the most pressing questions and challenges in the field of joining technologies.

