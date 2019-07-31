News By Tag
SMWeld project gave a boost to the welding sector in the South Mediterranean region
By: EWF
To face this challenge the SMWeld project, funded by the European Union's Erasmus+, promoted a novel education and training model of university-industry partnership to foster the quality of the workforce while contributing to knowledge transfer; increasing employability of engineers and technical staff as well as supplying the North-African industry with highly qualified personnel. After 42 months, the main achievements of the project were the following
- Implementation of Higher Education Training and Quality Control Centres for Welding in South Mediterranean Countries (Alger/Tunisia)
- Mobility for University Students from Alger and Tunisia in Europe (Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Germany)
- Transfer of knowledge between Technical Staff regarding the I/EWE (International/
For the Welding Industry the project contributed for the improvement of the welding/joining processes quality within the International labour market as well for the empowerment of the South Mediterranean (SM) industry with well-prepared Welding Engineers at technical and operational levels.
Moreover, the project created new job opportunities for engineers, students and technical staff and attracted more investors for the International Welding Industry.
One of the SMWeld strategic goals was to implement the System for education, training, and qualification (EdTrQualf) based on the harmonised European System for Welding. In the project developed new training programmes and courses for the I/EWE (International/
By assuring the continuous qualification and update of trainers/teachers regarding both welding technologies and educational methodologie, SMWeld Project enhanced the education and training quality offer in SM countries and reinforced the cooperation between European and SM Universities.
Learn more about the project at www.smweld.com/
Project Coordinator:
KTH - Royal Institute of Technology (Sweden)
Project Partners:
University of Coimbra (Portugal), UNIVERSITY OF LEON ULE (Spain), GALATI University (Romania), European Federation for Welding, Joining and Cutting (Belgium), Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (Greece), R&G (),National Engineering School of Monastir (Tunisia), University of SFAX (Tunisia), Université des Sciences et de la Technologie HOUARI BOUMEDIENE (Algeria), UNIVERSITE FRERES MENTOURI CONSTANTINE (Algeria), SOCOMININ (Tunisia), SFAX Chamber of Commerce&
About the European Federation for Welding, Joining and Cutting
EWF is a pioneer in implementing a harmonized qualification and certification system for joining professionals. Through European projects EWF has been innovating in training methodologies and involved in the development of new technologies and uses for joining. Through its member organisations, EWF has established a firm link to the local industry, providing knowledge and training as well as participating in research initiatives that address the most pressing questions and challenges in the field of joining technologies.
Contact
Rodolfo Oliveira
***@bloomcast.pt
