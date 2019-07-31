News By Tag
Attivo Networks® Continues Winning Streak with Seven New Awards in the 14th Annual IT World Awards®
Leader in Deception Technology Recognized as Most Innovative, a Hot Company, and for Technology's Impact on Cybercrime
By: Attivo Networks
The coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology. A broad spectrum of industry experts from around the world evaluated each submission and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners.
"Taking home Gold as the Most Innovative Company and Silver as a Hot IT Company of the Year are incredible honors," said Tushar Kothari, CEO at Attivo Networks. "This recognition is a testament to both the company's successes and the impact that deception technology is having on addressing difficult security challenges related to detection time and visibility into both external and insider threats."
The Attivo Networks ThreatDefend™
"Visibility into lateral movement, insider threat activity, and cloud security all present significant detection challenges for security teams," said Srikant Vissamsetti, senior vice president of engineering at Attivo Networks. "Receiving awards across these categories is a powerful endorsement of the value that organizations can achieve when they add deception technology to their security programs."
Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019, during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco, CA.
About NPG's IT World Awards
As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://ceoworldawards.com/
About Attivo Networks
Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™
