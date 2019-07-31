 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Attivo Networks® Continues Winning Streak with Seven New Awards in the 14th Annual IT World Awards®

Leader in Deception Technology Recognized as Most Innovative, a Hot Company, and for Technology's Impact on Cybercrime
FREMONT, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2019 - PRLog -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, announced today that IT World Awards, the IT industry's premier excellence awards program, has named Attivo Networks as a winner in seven categories in the 14th Annual PG's 2019 IT World Awards®. The company took home Gold for Most Innovative Company of the Year and took home multiple Silver awards including: Security Software – Hot IT Company of the Year, Insider Threat Detection, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, and Milestone of the Year. Attivo Networks was also named a Bronze winner for IT Software Company of the Year and Cloud Security.

The coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.  A broad spectrum of industry experts from around the world evaluated each submission and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners.

"Taking home Gold as the Most Innovative Company and Silver as a Hot IT Company of the Year are incredible honors," said Tushar Kothari, CEO at Attivo Networks. "This recognition is a testament to both the company's successes and the impact that deception technology is having on addressing difficult security challenges related to detection time and visibility into both external and insider threats."

The Attivo Networks ThreatDefend™ Platform provides early and accurate detection of in-network lateral movement from human and automated attackers. The solution creates a comprehensive deception fabric comprised of decoys and lures that are interwoven throughout cloud, on-premises, specialized OT networks, and infrastructure. Camouflaged within the production environment, deceptions confuse attackers into engaging and revealing their presence. The high-interaction deception environment provides valuable insights by gathering company-specific threat intelligence, which is used for faster investigations and response automation through its third-party integrations.

"Visibility into lateral movement, insider threat activity, and cloud security all present significant detection challenges for security teams," said Srikant Vissamsetti, senior vice president of engineering at Attivo Networks. "Receiving awards across these categories is a powerful endorsement of the value that organizations can achieve when they add deception technology to their security programs."

Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019, during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco, CA.

About NPG's IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/ (http://www.networkproductsguide.com/)

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™ Deception Platform provides a comprehensive and customer-proven platform for proactive security and accurate threat detection within user networks, data centers, clouds, and a wide variety of specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio includes expansive network, endpoint, application, and data deceptions designed to efficiently misdirect and reveal attacks from all threat vectors. Advanced machine-learning makes preparation, deployment, and operations fast and simple to operate for organizations of all sizes. Comprehensive attack analysis and forensics provide actionable alerts, and native integrations that automate the blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting of attacks for accelerated incident response. The company has won over 90 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com.

