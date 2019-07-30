News By Tag
HairMax, Laser Hair Growth Pioneer, Offers Savings and Giveaways During Hair Loss Awareness Month
HairMax increases awareness of their comprehensive treatments for hair loss and thinning with special savings and giveaways in recognition of Hair Loss Awareness Month in August.
The American Academy of Dermatology has designated August as National Hair Loss Awareness Month. In recognition of the event, HairMax is launching a campaign to help men and women successfully treat their hair loss.
HairMax provides hair loss sufferers with comprehensive treatments including FDA Cleared* and clinically proven laser hair growth devices, Bio-Active Hair Therapy, Dietary Supplements and more.
The HairMax collection will be offered via special savings and giveaways during August, Hair Loss Awareness Month from July 30 – August 24.
· SAVINGS: $100 Savings on the Ultima 9 Classic LaserComb
· FREE 3pc Density Starter Kit, which includes: STIMUL8™ Shampoo, EXHILAR8™ Conditioner, ACCELER8™ Hair Booster + Nutrients and our NEW Quick Dry Towel ($44 value) with EVERY laser device purchase on https://hairmax.com/
· WEEKLY PRIZES: HairMax social media followers @hairmax will have a chance to win weekly prizes. Followers must like the giveaway post on Instagram or Facebook, follow HairMax and tag a friend. Winners will be selected randomly every Friday*
· PARTNERSHIP:
*One winner. Valid in the USA only. No delivery outside the US.
Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing states: "We understand how hair loss and thinning hair can negatively impact people's lives. Many suffer in silence and give up hope of successfully treating it, but there is an answer. HairMax offers a full product line that offers a 360⁰ approach to treat hair loss and stimulate healthy hair growth."
Over 1.6 million people worldwide have chosen HairMax – here's why:
· Advantages of HairMax – HairMax laser devices are designed with 4 advantages, including patented hair parting teeth, full scalp coverage, laser intensity and density to provide a highly effective hair loss treatment.
· Extensive Research – 7 clinical studies have conclusively proven that HairMax laser devices are safe & effective for both men & women. Clinical study results have been published in 6 peer reviewed medical journals
· Clinically Proven Hair Growth - Clinical study participants experienced significant new hair growth with an average increase in hair count of 129 additional new hairs per sq. in.
· Range of Devices & Thinning Hair Care - A range of laser devices from LaserCombs, LaserBands and NEW Laser Caps, are available to fit every budget, lifestyle and hair loss concerns starting at $199.
· Validation - HairMax laser devices have been granted a total of 8 FDA Clearances and 14 medical device licenses worldwide.
Mr. Leonard Stillman, Vice President, Medical Affairs at Lexington said: "We hope to heighten awareness during Hair Loss Awareness month, that hereditary hair loss is a treatable condition and that the HairMax family of products provides a broad and comprehensive line of effective and safe treatment options."
About HairMax
About Lexington International, LLC Based in Boca Raton, Lexington Int'l is the global leader in laser hair growth technology. HairMax laser devices are the first device on the market to receive FDA Clearance as a medical device to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth. HairMax laser devices have been the subject of 7 clinical studies proving both efficacy and safety with an over 90% success rate. Today, HairMax laser devices hold 8 FDA clearances and 14 medical device licenses world-wide. Sold in over 170 countries, HairMax is the trusted choice of 1.6+ million men and women to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.
Visit: www.hairmax.com for more details.
Contact: Francesca Dubsky
Director of Marketing
fd@hairmax.com
Contact
Lexington International, LLC
***@hairmax.com
5614170200
