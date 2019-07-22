News By Tag
Hispanic Startup Weekend announces Colorado Springs event
A unifying event that inspires the entrepreneurial culture for Hispanic entrepreneurs comes to Colorado Springs.
By: Hispanic Startup Weekend
The event welcomes entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders all looking to find and share resources for Hispanic businesses. Hispanic Startup Weekend will provide numerous opportunities to learn and grow your business. Registration for the event is free.
"The 2nd Hispanic Startup Weekend will be very special as we host in Colorado Springs." Comments Gregory Tanner, Founder of Aspen Capital Fund. "We want to expose the many resources available to the Hispanic business community in this area and bring together a forum for likeminded startups."
The event is being produced by Aspen Capital Fund, DriveLock and will be hosted at Exponential Impact. Aspen Capital Fund is a family owned Hispanic business that works with first time entrepreneurs, business owners and early stage companies. DriveLock offers state-of-the-
the fastest growing segment in our economy contributing 709 Billion Dollars in 2017. This happens even though the Hispanic business owner is often under resourced and overlooked."
Get the full schedule, register for free and learn more about Hispanic Startup Weekend at http://HispanicStartupWeekend.com
About Hispanic Startup Weekend
Hispanic Startup Weekend is an intimate peer led event that shares inspiration, experiences and information. The 2019 Hispanic Startup Weekend will be held Saturday September 7th at Exponential Impact - 3650 North Nevada Colorado Springs, CO 80907.
We aim to inspire potential entrepreneurs in the community to breathe life into their ideas, helping them learn to bridge the gap from idea to business validation.
We welcome all ideas fueled by the Latino/Hispanic experience.
About Aspen Capital Fund
Aspen Capital Fund provides specialized services and support to startups, helping companies navigate the sophisticated and unfamiliar territory of startups. Aspen Capital Fund lends extensive experience to developing a strategy to move your business into the venture ready stage. Aspen Capital Fund offers an insider's perspective to what makes a business viable, and attractable to investors.
The company has established subject matter expertise on Hispanic and Minority owned enterprises.
Aspen Capital Fund is a closely held Hispanic family owned business located in Colorado.
Contact
Hispanic Startup Weekend
hello@hispanicstartupweekend.com
