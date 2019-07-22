News By Tag
California Reporter Turned Midwestern Farmer Writes of Life Lessons and Spiritual Milestones
Author Finds Supernatural Revelation on Kansas City Area Farm
By: J. M. Huxley
On a quest for truth, she'll come to see all the pieces of her life as part of a bigger supernatural picture. But the road to understanding will be laboriously slow and truth, Huxley will learn, will require the loss of everything that keeps her from it.
Starting over on a small farm on the plains of Kansas, Huxley will find a vast wilderness of pain and struggle to cross, one where beauty will triumph over defeat and love overcome death, where the colors of promise and eternity will be unveiled—the supernatural in the natural. There she will be reminded of who she is and where she is going. We are not such as dreams are made of. But sometimes dreams can lead us home, where purpose and promise await.
D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review, writes:
"Huxley's ability to connect the dots between reflections on life and concurrent spiritual milestones is cemented and equaled only by her ability to craft captivating portraits of these transitional moments…Milk and Honey Land is very highly recommended as an exceptionally vivid story of spiritual growth and life lessons, and will appeal to Christian readers, philosophical thinkers, and spiritual learners alike."
Patrick Neas, Classical Music Writer for the Kansas City Star and Former Program Director of KXTR, Kansas City says:
"As a weekly columnist for the Kansas City Star for almost ten years, I think I understand what makes for engaging prose. J. M. Huxley has one of the finest prose styles I have ever read…"
Dean Torrence, One-half of the legendary surf music duo Jan &Dean/author of SURF CITY: The Jan & Dean Story adds:
"J.M. Huxley's description of life in Southern California prior to her life on a Midwestern farm was like a trip down memory lane for me. We were so blessed to live as kids there, and specifically in West Los Angeles…I still daydream about those days so long ago."
MILK AND HONEY LAND is currently being considered for a number of prestigious literary awards in the non-fiction and memoir genres.
J. M. Huxley is a former broadcast journalist; a blogger, speaker, teacher, small group leader, homesteader, and coffee drinker. She has a master's degree in journalism from Temple University and a bachelor's degree in Speech Communication from San Diego State University. Visit www.jmhuxley.comfor more information.
