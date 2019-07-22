 
News By Tag
* Faith
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kansas City
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2019
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
28272625242322


California Reporter Turned Midwestern Farmer Writes of Life Lessons and Spiritual Milestones

Author Finds Supernatural Revelation on Kansas City Area Farm
By: J. M. Huxley
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Faith

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Kansas City - Kansas - US

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - July 25, 2019 - PRLog -- Already a Number #1 New Midwest Release, MILK AND HONEY LAND: A Story of Grief, Grace, and Goats by J. M. Huxley, begins when a PSA 727 plunges into the heart of a young girl's hometown, a seeming harbinger of things to come, particularly with the loss of her father in a commercial airline crash a decade later. Persistent dreams at night of planes falling out of the sky brush irony across the heavens but don't keep her from flying regularly when she takes a position as a San Diego airborne traffic reporter. Within months, the deaths of two colleagues in a work-related air disaster seem to confirm premonition, something that fuels Huxley's growing desire for spiritual things.

On a quest for truth, she'll come to see all the pieces of her life as part of a bigger supernatural picture. But the road to understanding will be laboriously slow and truth, Huxley will learn, will require the loss of everything that keeps her from it.

Starting over on a small farm on the plains of Kansas, Huxley will find a vast wilderness of pain and struggle to cross, one where beauty will triumph over defeat and love overcome death, where the colors of promise and eternity will be unveiled—the supernatural in the natural. There she will be reminded of who she is and where she is going. We are not such as dreams are made of. But sometimes dreams can lead us home, where purpose and promise await.

D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review, writes:

"Huxley's ability to connect the dots between reflections on life and concurrent spiritual milestones is cemented and equaled only by her ability to craft captivating portraits of these transitional moments…Milk and Honey Land is very highly recommended as an exceptionally vivid story of spiritual growth and life lessons, and will appeal to Christian readers, philosophical thinkers, and spiritual learners alike."

Patrick Neas, Classical Music Writer for the Kansas City Star and Former Program Director of KXTR, Kansas City says:

"As a weekly columnist for the Kansas City Star for almost ten years, I think I understand what makes for engaging prose. J. M. Huxley has one of the finest prose styles I have ever read…"

Dean Torrence, One-half of the legendary surf music duo Jan &Dean/author of SURF CITY: The Jan & Dean Story adds:

"J.M. Huxley's description of life in Southern California prior to her life on a Midwestern farm was like a trip down memory lane for me. We were so blessed to live as kids there, and specifically in West Los Angeles…I still daydream about those days so long ago."

MILK AND HONEY LAND is currently being considered for a number of prestigious literary awards in the non-fiction and memoir genres.

J. M. Huxley is a former broadcast journalist; a blogger, speaker, teacher, small group leader, homesteader, and coffee drinker. She has a master's degree in journalism from Temple University and a bachelor's degree in Speech Communication from San Diego State University. Visit www.jmhuxley.comfor more information.

Contact
J. M. Huxley
***@jmhuxley.com
End
Email:***@jmhuxley.com Email Verified
Tags:Faith
Industry:Publishing
Location:Kansas City - Kansas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share