News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Podcast Movement Sponsors Two Categories At Latin Podcast Awards #latinpodcast
Podcast Movement educates and brings together active and aspiring podcasters. It helps grow podcast communities and it is through this commitment that Podcast Movement is supporting the international efforts of the Latin Podcast Awards.
Podcast Movement is the world's premier gathering of active and aspiring podcasters. Podcast Movement attendees range from independent producers to CEOs. Podcast Movement provides the United States (U.S.) and International LatinX podcasting community exposure and access to the best podcasting and broadcasting talent under one roof through their conferences.
Dan Franks, President, Podcast Movement stated, "Podcast Movement is honored to be able to support the Latin Podcast Awards. Podcasting is a medium that can span all borders, and we're so excited to be able to play a small part in the international expansion of the industry."
Podcast Movement's reach and influence internationally has captured the attention of the podcaster in countries such as Spain and most of Latin America providing a singular opportunity to travel to the U.S. for a unique learning experience with a global networking potential. Podcast Movement is not only providing a base for individual learning, it is raising the bar for latinX communities to excel by creating a strong striving podcasting industry around the world.
Podcast Movement has joined the family of LPA sponsors committed to the growth of podcasting worldwide and in this instance the LatinX / Hispanic bilingual podcasters.
The LPA is proud to announce that Podcast Movement sponsoring the Arts and the Education LPA categories which, includes podcasters from the following countries: United States, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Dominican Republic.
In general the nominees of the LPA are competing in 11 categories, four country awards, one international award, an English language podcast award, a mixed language award, and the coveted Podcast of the Year Award (LPA 2019). Podcast movement is helping and managing along with all our sponsors to honor the best content creators from around the world in multiple languages (English and Spanish).
How will this be decided?
A panel of international judges will select the winners. Podcasts will be selected as finalists by their respective LPA countries and categories. The panel of judges is tasked with naming the finalists and the eventual winner of the coveted Podcast of the Year Award.
Winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the multinational and international award and the Podcast of the Year Award will receive a "microphone statuette" (trophy) in recognition of their excellence which they can show to the world and most importantly their listeners.
Soon there will be an announcement with the date for the ceremony of winners, which will take place during the Hispanic Heritage Month in the USA. For detailed information about the nominees, you can go to the Latin Podcast Awards Website at latinpodcastawards.com
Interested in becoming a corporate sponsor of the Latin Podcast Awards? Visit the Sponsorship Opportunities at latinpodcastwards.com
For more information about Podcast Movement visit: https://podcastmovement.com and do not miss on over aer 100 keynote lectures, breakout sessions, and panel discussions on August 13 – 16, 2019 in Orlando, FL. #latinpodast #Podcastmovement
Contact
Felix A. Montelara
***@hotmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 28, 2019