Vanschoyck makes business success a family affair

-- Toni Vanschoyck and her husband Jay Treloar bring in a seven-figure salary. They help millions of people by sharing the business opportunity of hair care product company Monat and offering inspiration and motivation at speaking engagements. They have earned spots in the $1 million, $4 million and $5 million clubs for Monat.She's a senior executive director, author and speaker. But Vanschoyck's greatest joy stems from being a mother."The No. 1 thing that brings me joy is when I see my girls personally grow," she said.She has been able to see that happen more thanks to the opportunities she has had to travel with Monat and the speaking and author platform she and Treloar have developed. Because for Vanschoyck, her business is a family affair.Two of the couple's four children are heavily involved in their work with Monat and inspirational and motivational speaking. Their 19-year-old daughter Naomi acts as their personal assistant, scheduling speaking gigs, arranging travel and handling their social media. And 11-year-old daughter Catherine can often be found on stage during the speaking engagements offering her own motivation."They've been involved pretty much since Day 1," Vanschoyck said. "Growing up in the business, seeing what it has done for people, done for us, has made them huge advocates. God forbid Monat were to close tomorrow, they would still be just as passionate about network marketing as I am because they have seen this change lives."Catherine in particular may very well follow in her parents' footsteps."She may be more passionate about the business than me," Vanschoyck said. "Catherine is a social media goddess. She'll be out there telling people, 'You have hair; you should talk to my mom.' She's always out there promoting, and she's a huge motivational speaker."Vanschoyck said Catherine used to be bullied and learned to say, "I might be tiny, but I'm mighty." She now takes that message to the stage with her parents, encouraging people to be the best they can be.Vanschoyck and Treloar are even developing a children's leadership platform because of how well Catherine has done."She's like Tony Robbins in a pint-sized child," Vanschoyck said. "She learned that through our business, and to see that in an 11-year-old girl is just inspiring."Helping others reach success is a key part of how Vanschoyck got to where she is today. It has helped her provide a home and financial means for her family. But the lessons she has been able to give her children through her business are priceless."I'm teaching my children to move mountains, walk across oceans," She said. "I'm showing them they do not need to conform, settle or accept mediocrity. They are developing talents they may not have known they had otherwise."To find out more about where you might see and hear Vanschoyck and her family, visit www.tonivans.com.