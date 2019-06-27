 
European band Kuhl release their song of Love, Peace & Unity 'Halo Of Stars' as the new single

Kuhl is a European electronic band from England and France, formed in 2015. Named after the German word meaning "cool". The band is composed of Cas Greenfield (guitar, vocals, keyboards) and Mikey Cooling (guitar, keyboards, vocals). 
 
 
Kuhl's Halo Of Stars
Kuhl's Halo Of Stars
 
STROUD, England - June 27, 2019 - PRLog -- It's mid-2019 and Kuhl has just completed the writing and recording of a double album, now at the mixing stage and due for an August release. The album was recorded in Kuhl's mountain-top studio in the South of France between May 2018 and 2019.

Who are Kuhl?

Kuhl is a European electronic band from England and France, formed in 2015. The band is composed of Cas Greenfield (guitar, vocals, keyboards) and Mikey Cooling (guitar, keyboards, vocals). To date, the band has released two studio albums and two singles.

With dedicated studio time, Kuhl has been able to concentrate entirely on this broad sweep of an album. Kuhl has created a broad sweep of an album, capturing a cohesive sound that is unique to the band, with songs that have thought-provoking lyrics and complex music, creating a soundscape that has become close to a short story with dance beats.

Always regarding themselves as a European band, Kuhl now cross international borders. Cas Greenfield lived in Amsterdam for many years, but currently lives in Stroud, now billed as the Bohemian Capital of The Cotswolds (as well as being the crucible that spawned Extinction Rebellion) while Mikey lives in the Cevennes region of the South of France.

Crossing borders has always been high on Kuhl's agenda. 2017s album 'Circus of Outrageous' had original songs part-sung in French, Italian, Dutch, German and English. The forthcoming album 'Pas De Deux', has songs that range in subject matter from Politics to Love, from Murder to Hope…and much in between.

'Kuhl are on a creative high - there's no stopping us now…'

But for now, we have the Euro-friendly dance-pop of 'Halo Of Stars' - a celebration of friendship and togetherness and unity.

Check out the YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77Slf7QUZ08



Halo Of Stars is available to buy here: kuhl.hearnow.com/halo-of-stars


Halo Of Stars - Cas Greenfield & Mikey Cooling

Life is amazing!  Just look at what we've got

Life is spectacular - only one shot

My world is heavenly, cause I know who we are

Living in harmony under a halo of stars

Stars

Blue and gold

The sky and the sun

Circles of friends and I won't lose the one

Our lives are heaven sent

We know who we are

Under my halo of stars

Stars Stars Stars Stars

Our lives are heaven sent - we know who we are

Shining celestial under the halo of stars

Stars stars stars stars

Life is amazing!  Just look at what we've got

Life is spectacular- only one shot

My world is heavenly, cause I know who we are

Living in harmony under a halo of stars

Stars stars stars stars

David Ireland
***@ubertanz.com
End
Source:Ubertanz
Email:***@ubertanz.com Email Verified
Tags:Kuhl Halo Of Stars
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Stroud - Gloucestershire - England
Subject:Products
