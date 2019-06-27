News By Tag
European band Kuhl release their song of Love, Peace & Unity 'Halo Of Stars' as the new single
Kuhl is a European electronic band from England and France, formed in 2015. Named after the German word meaning "cool". The band is composed of Cas Greenfield (guitar, vocals, keyboards) and Mikey Cooling (guitar, keyboards, vocals).
Who are Kuhl?
With dedicated studio time, Kuhl has been able to concentrate entirely on this broad sweep of an album. Kuhl has created a broad sweep of an album, capturing a cohesive sound that is unique to the band, with songs that have thought-provoking lyrics and complex music, creating a soundscape that has become close to a short story with dance beats.
Always regarding themselves as a European band, Kuhl now cross international borders. Cas Greenfield lived in Amsterdam for many years, but currently lives in Stroud, now billed as the Bohemian Capital of The Cotswolds (as well as being the crucible that spawned Extinction Rebellion) while Mikey lives in the Cevennes region of the South of France.
Crossing borders has always been high on Kuhl's agenda. 2017s album 'Circus of Outrageous' had original songs part-sung in French, Italian, Dutch, German and English. The forthcoming album 'Pas De Deux', has songs that range in subject matter from Politics to Love, from Murder to Hope…and much in between.
'Kuhl are on a creative high - there's no stopping us now…'
But for now, we have the Euro-friendly dance-pop of 'Halo Of Stars' - a celebration of friendship and togetherness and unity.
Check out the YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/
Halo Of Stars is available to buy here: kuhl.hearnow.com/
Halo Of Stars - Cas Greenfield & Mikey Cooling
Life is amazing! Just look at what we've got
Life is spectacular - only one shot
My world is heavenly, cause I know who we are
Living in harmony under a halo of stars
Stars
Blue and gold
The sky and the sun
Circles of friends and I won't lose the one
Our lives are heaven sent
We know who we are
Under my halo of stars
Stars Stars Stars Stars
Our lives are heaven sent - we know who we are
Shining celestial under the halo of stars
Stars stars stars stars
Life is amazing! Just look at what we've got
Life is spectacular-
My world is heavenly, cause I know who we are
Living in harmony under a halo of stars
Stars stars stars stars
