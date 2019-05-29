News By Tag
OSCR360 Continues Travels through Illinois & Virginia, Demoing to the Chicago Fire Department
Established in 1922, the Illinois State Police has over 3,000 sworn civilians and personnel that are dedicated to ensuring the safety of the state. The Ottawa Police Department consists of 36 sworn officers that are assigned to the Patrol Division, Detective Division, or the public school system as School Resource Officers. Springfield Police Department is separated into three divisions that consist of Field Operations, Investigations, and Administrative Services. Their Fire Department also consists of 4 divisions that oversee Operations, Fire Safety, Training, and Tech Services. In Champaign, the Police Department was founded in 1855 and is comprised of 16 departments that are dedicated to protecting the city.
Following the trip to Illinois, the L-Tron team will be visiting Virginia Police Departments in Norfolk, Westmoreland, and Fauquier County to show how OSCR360 can be used for crime scene investigations and empowering first responders.
In Virginia, OSCR will be revisiting the Norfolk Police Department, which ensures the safety of the over 242,000 people in the area. The Westmoreland County Sheriff has 6 divisions that encompass Support Services, Patrol, Investigations, Communications, Court Services, and Special Assignments. In Fauquier County, the Sheriff's Office divided into 11 departments that service the community and citizens.
OSCR360 was designed directly from the voice & feedback of law enforcement officers. One Detective from Indiana showed interest in OSCR because, "You can tell that the equipment is built first and foremost for Law Enforcement"
"One of our key differentiators is that we talk less and listen to our customers more," Says Chief Marketing Officer & company owner, Gayle DeRose. "With OSCR360, Officers helped us to recognize their need for better case organization tools, 360 degree photography, and a way to present this information in court. We build our solutions directly from the voice of Law Enforcement and are proud to have worked FOR Law Enforcement & government agencies for over 20 years."
Next, OSCR360 will be returning to Illinois and paying a visit to the Chicago Fire Department.
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
