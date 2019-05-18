News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron's OSCR360 Reaches 24 States with Growing Momentum
"The momentum is very exciting," says Julianne Pangal, marketing team member at L-Tron. "Agencies of all sizes are recognizing the value OSCR brings."
The OSCR360 system is a groundbreaking new tool with an ever-growing list of uses in firefighting, public safety, environmental conservation and more. The technology is packaged in 2 parts, an OSCR360 Capture Kit to collect all of your 360 degree photography, and the OSCR360 Software, to organize your case. A full (growing) list of OSCR users can be found at https://www.l-
"One of the things that we love about visiting agencies all over the country is that they're all so different and have varying needs," says RAD DeRose, owner & CEO of L-Tron. "When OSCR was first developed, we knew it would be a powerful tool for crash scene and crime scene investigation, as well as courtroom presentation. Soon after, we discovered that OSCR captures the details of a fire investigation scene incredibly well. Then, organizations began talking to us about incident pre-planning. As we sit down with new first responders, we frequently discover new applications for OSCR."
One such use case was discovered by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. At a department training, several conservation officers determined that OSCR would be a great tool to capture the dockside boating collisions that they investigate.
Next up on OSCR's tour is a visit back to Virginia, followed by a stop in Kentucky. Stay tuned!
Learn more about OSCR or request a visit to your agency here: https://www.L-
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050 x115
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse