Rapper, Singer and Television personality Chanel West Coast Covers Spring Issue of The Hype Magazine
Rapper, Singer, and Television personality (MTV's Ridiculousness) Chanel West Coast covers the spring digital issue of The Hype Magazine.
One of the more fun artists in the mix right now Chanel West Coast has rocked with heavy hitters from both the West to the East such as YG and French Montana delivering equal parts lyrical missile and musicality. It's something very few can deliver with such panache and sets those who can, well apart from the pack. Her most recent drop "Sharon Stoned" featuring iconic rapper Red Man and actor Michael Rappaport solidified for us that this is one of our superstars in the making.
The Hype Magazine (https://thehypemagazine.com) is a United States-based World News and Music magazine with a sub-focus in Hip Hop, Rap and Rhythm and blues|RNB. Founded in 2002 by Jameelah Wilkerson and currently holding offices in Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Hype brand was developed initially from Urban culture.
The publication is now available in more than 3,000 retailers in the United States, as well as some locations in Asia, Canada, and Europe. And is recognized as one of the top digital publications also flourishing in print. https://www.sociable.co/
