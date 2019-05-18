Rapper, Singer and Television personality Chanel West Coast Covers Spring Issue of The Hype Magazine

 
Rapper, Singer, and Television personality (MTV's Ridiculousness) Chanel West Coast covers the spring digital issue of The Hype Magazine.
 
 
ATLANTA - May 21, 2019 - PRLog -- Rapper, Singer and Television personality (MTV's Ridiculousness) Chanel West Coast covers the spring digital issue of The Hype Magazine. Chanel broke out in 2012 when she signed to Lil Wayne and Young Money and dropped her ode to iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld entitled "Karl." That seemed to set the tone for the dynamo as her body of work continues to highlight what she calls the "beauty shot" in her visuals along with a blend of soul touching timbre in her singing and total cleverness in her rap style. She's that perfect blend of all that makes for a super creative including taking the director's seat and delivering cinematic visuals as in her directorial debut this year for her "The Middle" music video which also showcased her vocal prowess.

One of the more fun artists in the mix right now Chanel West Coast has rocked with heavy hitters from both the West to the East such as YG and French Montana delivering equal parts lyrical missile and musicality. It's something very few can deliver with such panache and sets those who can, well apart from the pack. Her most recent drop "Sharon Stoned" featuring iconic rapper Red Man and actor Michael Rappaport solidified for us that this is one of our superstars in the making.

About The Hype Magazine

The Hype Magazine (https://thehypemagazine.com) is a United States-based World News and Music magazine with a sub-focus in Hip Hop, Rap and Rhythm and blues|RNB. Founded in 2002 by Jameelah Wilkerson and currently holding offices in Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Hype brand was developed initially from Urban culture.

The publication is now available in more than 3,000 retailers in the United States, as well as some locations in Asia, Canada, and Europe. And is recognized as one of the top digital publications also flourishing in print. https://www.sociable.co/web/independent-magazines-still-f..."

