Be In Touch art exhibit inspired by nature and mindfulness philosophy

In this fast-paced society we live in, what better way to decrease stress, anxiety or depression than to focus attention on some beautiful object, sculpture, paintings or other art work. This exhibit was inspired by these thoughts.
 
 
Shaman by Jude Lobe
Shaman by Jude Lobe
 
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. - May 27, 2019 - PRLog -- BE IN TOUCH art exhibit will have its Opening Reception at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts in Hillsborough, NC from 6 - 9 pm. It features new artworks from potter Garry Childs, painter Pat Merriman and myself, Jude Lobe, a visual artist.

For this show, I was inspired by the role of Shamans who, for as long as time remembers, have worked to negotiate life-giving harmony to all things in the environment. Their belief is expressed in the Native American quote, " We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." As caretakers of this planet, it seems to me we have much to learn from nature if we just be quiet, observe and listen.

When I am hiking along a trail, seated on a deck looking out over waves of blue and purple mountains, sitting with my dog, kayaking through marshes or just walking in my yard being astonished at the array of shades of yellow daffodils blooming in places I didn't even plant them, I become present in nature. It's a calming and stress-relieving feeling to be in touch with nature.

In my artwork, I create my impressions and remembrances of the feelings I had when alone with nature. My landscape paintings, aren't recreations of the scenes, but rather an expression of the emotions I had while communing with nature. My copper sculptural works are symbolic representations of Native American spirit guides, particularly healing guides that help with balancing our spiritual, emotional and physical health. The encaustics, nature in theme, play on the theme 'Be in Touch', being very textural.

Look deep into nature and then you will understand everything better. – Albert Einstein

Be In Touch
Opening Reception
May 31st, 2019, 6 - 9pm
Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
121 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC 27278
https:HillsboroughGallery.com

Visit Lobe's website: http://ColdWaxandOil.com

Contact
Jude Lobe
***@judelobe.com
Source:Osprey Studio
Email:***@judelobe.com Email Verified
