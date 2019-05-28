Be In Touch art exhibit inspired by nature and mindfulness philosophy

In this fast-paced society we live in, what better way to decrease stress, anxiety or depression than to focus attention on some beautiful object, sculpture, paintings or other art work. This exhibit was inspired by these thoughts.

--For this show, I was inspired by the role of Shamans who, for as long as time remembers, have worked to negotiate life-giving harmony to all things in the environment. Their belief is expressed in the Native American quote, " We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." As caretakers of this planet, it seems to me we have much to learn from nature if we just be quiet, observe and listen.When I am hiking along a trail, seated on a deck looking out over waves of blue and purple mountains, sitting with my dog, kayaking through marshes or just walking in my yard being astonished at the array of shades of yellow daffodils blooming in places I didn't even plant them, I become present in nature. It's a calming and stress-relieving feelingwith nature.In my artwork, I create my impressions and remembrances of the feelings I had when alone with nature. My landscape paintings, aren't recreations of the scenes, but rather an expression of the emotions I had while communing with nature. My copper sculptural works are symbolic representations of Native American spirit guides, particularly healing guides that help with balancing our spiritual, emotional and physical health. The encaustics, nature in theme, play on the theme 'Be in Touch', being very textural.Be In TouchOpening ReceptionMay 31st, 2019, 6 - 9pmHillsborough Gallery of Arts