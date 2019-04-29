 
News By Tag
* Direct Selling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Frisco
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2019
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
April 2019
3029

PURE announces exclusive relationship with Nerium Biotechnology, Inc

PURE to serve as MLM distributor of eight PURENerium™ skincare products.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Direct Selling

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Frisco - Texas - US

Subject:
Products

FRISCO, Texas - May 2, 2019 - PRLog -- PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is pleased to announce that this summer 2019, PURE will become distributor of eight skincare products that Nerium Biotechnology, Inc. (Nerium®) is making exclusively for PURE to distribute in the U.S. and PURE's international markets. The introduction of this line to PURE's portfolio of nutritional supplements will help the company reach new customers and expand its appeal to global entrepreneurs.

"Nerium is a brand name that is synonymous with superior quality skincare solutions. We are excited to enter into this relationship and look forward to making Nerium products available to the masses," said Daren Hogge, PURE CEO. "This launch will be a key milestone for us as we continue our approach to promoting Whole Health to the world."

PURE will offer the following eight products in their PURENerium line launching this summer:

·      PURENerium Night Cream

·      PURENerium Day Cream

·      PURENerium Firm - Firming Body Cream

·      PURENerium Eye Serum

·      PURENerium Acne Therapy

·      PURENerium Psoriasis Relief Therapy

·      PURENerium Dermal Pain Relief Therapy

·      PURENerium Cold Sore Treatment

"We are thrilled to align ourselves with a company like PURE which has a stellar reputation for sourcing products that are created for excellence and effectiveness. These are the same values that drive our product development at Nerium," said Dennis R. Knocke, Chief Executive Officer, Nerium Biotechnology, Inc. "We are excited for our patented ingredient and incredible formulas to be part of PURE.  We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with PURE."

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. PURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Health with high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health and social impact for philanthropic health. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan, Thailand, Korea and Ghana with headquarters in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit https://livePURE.com/ and follow us on social @livePUREglobal.

About Nerium Biotechnology, Inc. (NBI)

NBI is an international company dedicated to science-based research and product development. NBI, in concert with leading medical research institutions, focuses research and product development on the anti-cancer, anti-viral, immune-stimulating and dermal properties of natural, botanical compounds. NBI's headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas. For additional information, contact Joseph Nester at jnester@neriumbiotech.com.

Contact
Jennifer Evans
***@livepure.com
End
Source:
Email:***@livepure.com Email Verified
Tags:Direct Selling
Industry:Beauty
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone PRs
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 02, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share