Kaye Communications Wins Seventh Bernays Award for PR Excellence For Best PR Campaign:

-- Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR), a South Florida-based full-service "marketing" public relations firm now celebrating its 23rd
year was presented its seventh Bernays Award for PR Excellence this month by the Gold Coast PR Council, South Florida's largest independent group of PR, marketing and communications professionals from Palm Beach, Broward, Martin and Dade counties based in Boca Raton, Florida.
The "Seriously Strategic" PR and marketing firm was presented its newest honor, the 2019 Bernays Award for PR for Best Campaign (small company category) for the firm's comprehensive media, influencer and community relations initiative for the 2018 WOMEN Build for Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC), a nonprofit that brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach.
The firm's efforts supported the 2018 HFHSPBC's WOMEN Build that combined fundraising with camaraderie
of a rare kind
that brought together 150 local mission-driven women during the days leading to Mother's Day to help transform their community. Providing an inspiring, fun and positive environment for women to step out of their comfort zone to give back and learn a few construction skills from our women crew leaders along the way, the volunteers provided a life-changing "hand up" (not a "hand out") for three hard-working, low income moms and their families through constructing, installing drywall and painting for the homeowner family and "sprucing up" two neighboring Habitat homes for a block of impact.
"We were proud to be included in impressive Bernays Award honoree company this year for our work that generated success for our nonprofit client that depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission," shared KCOM-PR Founder, President & Chief Strategist Bonnie Kaye. She noted that 2019 Bernays Awards were also presented to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that won the President's Award for its Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy, Brightline that won the PR Star Award and Florida Atlantic University (https://www.facebook.com/FloridaAtlantic/?__tn__=K-R&...
) that won for its crisis communications management of the security threat minutes before commencement ceremonies.
Previous Bernays Awards recognized KCOM-PR as a PR STAR for overall PR excellence and industry leadership, and for its strategic comprehensive news/social media and community engagement campaigns for the $100 Hamburger (Old Homestead Steakhouse (https://www.facebook.com/OldHomestead/?__tn__=K-R&eid...
)), Great Doggie Dine-out & Paws Fest (Tri County Animal Rescue (https://tricountyanimalrescue.com/
)), BEE Positive! (Broken Sound Club of Boca Raton, FL (https://www.facebook.com/BrokenSoundClub/?__tn__=K-R&...
)), Boca Raton Mayors Ball (Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton), and Countess de Hoernle's 100th Birthday (The Order of St. John).Mission Powered by Passion; KCOM-PR Campaign Results Driven by Expertise, Relationships
KCOM-PR's campaign utilized the 2018 WOMEN Build and "its Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hats"
volunteer/media
volunteer/media awareness and engagement, and further education of HFHSPBC, its Fund for Humanity, and the benefits of supporting its life-changing "hand up" mission. Additionally, the campaign stimulated interest to deliver a broadened HFHSPBC supporter base across business, civic, philanthropist and community advocate genres to help create safe, decent and affordable HFHSPBC homes for local families through both financial sponsorship and hands-on building. To fuel a friendly "individual"
fundraising competition between WOMEN Builders, KCOM-PR secured an over-the-top "push gift" incentive awarded to the top fundraiser: an $8,000 pair of 18-kt rose gold door-knocker earrings appropriately colored with raspberry oval-cut pink sapphires and diamonds totaling 27.06 carats donated by KCOM-PR client and WOMEN Build "Sapphire Sponsor" Jay Feder Jewelers (http://www.instagram.com/jayfederjewelers
).
By developing and infusing inspiring messaging and engaging storytelling with strategically orchestrated highly visual pre- and during event media coverage opportunities, the campaign exceeded all goals. Via a combination of traditional "earned" news and social/influencer media engagement, direct marketing, special kick-off and countdown "Dinner Among Diamonds" recruitment events and the attractive fundraising "push gift" incentive, KCOM-PR elevated the awareness/education of the HFHSPBC brand. It also quadrupled social media posts/shares than the previous year and grew the number of participating builders from the previous year by 25% with an expanded cross-section of WOMEN Builder genres represented. The campaign helped to exceed the projected number of corporate sponsors, teams and individuals, as well as funds raised from the previous year by $105,000. The fundraising goal of $150,000 was surpassed for a total $215,000 as the WOMEN Build attracted new-to-the
mission" participants who have already committed to returning for the 2019 WOMEN Build. Tis gas increased both the financial and women-reach succession impact as demonstrated by the inspired 250 women (including many new WOMEN Builders) who attended the 2019 WB Launch Party.
"Since the experiential WOMEN Build is one of two HFHSPBC major annual fundraisers — held instead of a black-tie gala, the stakes were high on so many levels as initiatives like this help to break the challenging poverty cycle one family at a time," shared Kari Oeltjen, vice president and chief development officer of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit HFHSPBC (www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org)
. "Kaye Communications drove a strong viral media and community relations initiative. The fact that the founder of the woman-owned agency 'led by example' to recruit her own fundraising team, the DREAM GIRLS, demonstrates that KCOM-PR 'is always in it to win it'!". Oeltjen added that while creating and leading a team was not required as part of the firm's scope of service, Kaye's Dream Girls Team delivered seven of the top 10 individual fundraisers for 2018 with the team collectively raising the most funds.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, KCOM-PR (http://www.kcompr.com/)
has delivered strategic brand communications for similar broad-based launch and reinvention positioning initiatives for regional and national brands, including for several of Boca's iconic destination brands. Among these are the City of Boca Raton (mailto:www.myboca.us)
for the re-branding and revitalization of its CRA Downtown Boca (mailto:www.downtownboca.org)
, Boca Raton Resort & Club and its Premier Club, PGA Champions Tour Season Opener at The Old Course at Broken Sound, Town Center at Boca Raton (http://www.simon.com/
at-boca-raton
at-boca-raton)
, and Royal Palm Place (http://royalpalmplace.com/)
(for its total brand and mixed-use transformation from Royal Palm Plaza). KCOM-PR also led the re-branding communications and business-to-
business education for the repositioning of the Arvida Park of Commerce (APOC) that has been designated as a planned mobility hub and renamed The Park at Broken Sound
owa/theparkatbrokensound.com)
. As the official strategic communications and community engagement agency for the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (https://www.cheribundibocaratonbowl.com/)
for the fourth year, KCOM provides 'think tank' insights, 'ideation' and media relations interface to create news-generating opportunities and engaging lead-in events to increase brand awareness and media/influencer storytelling, grassroots interfacing and overall community relations to support the only collegiate bowl game in Palm Beach County. KCOM-PR's client roster also includes El-Ad National Properties (http://www.eladnational.com/)
, True Food Kitchen (https://www.truefoodkitchen.com/)
, Broken Sound Club (http://www.brokensoundclub.org/)
, Dance with Me Dance Studio (https://dancewithmeusa.com/)
(founded by ABC Television's "Dancing with the Stars" professionals Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy)
and The Law Offices of Robin Bresky (http://www.breskylegal.com/)
.
