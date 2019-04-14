News By Tag
Concierge Auctions Announces Impressive Spring Lineup Spanning Five Countries And Five U.S. States
Many listed at over $15 million, featured offerings include two massive California coastal compounds, a historical property in the heart of Miami, and a Portugal villa in the exclusive Algarve region
Featured properties include:
7292 Exotic Garden Drive — Cambria, California (Bidding Open April 22nd–25th)
Spread across 80 acres, the 32,500-square-
Currently listed for $60 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with celebrity and luxury real estate specialist Kofi Nartey of The Nartey Group at Compass, who previously sold the homes of NBA player Nick Young and NFL player Marcellus Wiley.
"The estate offers something for everyone," said Nartey. "Relax, retreat, and recharge by yourself or host an event for 300 people — either way, the estate delivers the ultimate luxe lifestyle."
121 Hollister Ranch Road — Near Santa Barbara, CA (Bidding Open April 26th–30th)
Situated on 113 acres and completed in 2000, the estate — crafted by master builder Bob Curtis — is currently listed for $17.8 million. It will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Billy Long of Ranch Marketing Associates. 121 Hollister Ranch Road is known for its ocean and mountain views, close-knit community, and large plots of property. The Spanish-style estate's architectural features include high ceilings, vast windows, Rocky Mountain bronze door hardware, Steven Handleman Studios-designed lighting fixtures and fireplace screens, 7-foot "knotty alder" doors throughout, and warm-toned "old world" plaster.
The five bedrooms include a spacious master suite comprised of three rooms, a wood-burning fireplace, large walk-in closet, build-in bookshelves and cabinets, a master bath with an oversized Jacuzzi tub and huge resort-style steam shower and heated travertine flooring; three open-front en-suite bedrooms with travertine countertop vanities and wood and heated tile flooring; and a mountainside Murphy bedroom or office with an en-suite bathroom containing a tub and walk-in shower. Interior features also include a gourmet chef's kitchen with a butler's and large walk-in pantry, custom-height Cherry cabinetry, and two dishwashers, ovens, and sinks; and a fully-finished two-car garage with built-in cabinets, benches, space for a wine cooler, extra refrigerators and freezers, and a separate room for a shop or water toys.
Expansive portrait windows frame the Santa Monica Mountains, islands of Santa Cruz, and Santa Rosa and San Miguel. Outdoor amenities include a colored concrete driveway with space for six vehicles, an expansive pasture area surrounding the home with opportunity to build equestrian facilities and a helicopter pad, sited guest house with water access, mature Mediterranean landscaping, sand volleyball court, fruit orchard with extensive irrigation, uniquely-designed sitting wall, and two ivy-covered pergolas.
"This auction follows our successful sale in Monterey, which attracted global interest and a pool of qualified buyers. I am confident the one-of-a-kind opportunity of Hollister Ranch will do the same," Long stated.
Villa Peacock – Miami, FL (Bidding Open April 23rd–26th)
Located in the exclusive enclave of Miami's oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove, the 7,000-square-
The six-bedroom estate includes a gated, 100-yard-long driveway with reflecting pool, European landscaping designed by Stanley Matz, a master sanctuary with marble spa bath, freestanding steam bathtub with aromatherapy capabilities and an oversized custom dressing room. The chef's kitchen comes with double Wolf ranges and an oversized vent hood, custom cabinetry, and commercial-grade appliances. Architectural features include a foyer with an opulent chandelier, original cherry hardwood floors, mahogany doors, skylights, copper chimney and rain gutters, Spanish tile roofing, Cappuccin Italian marble, and original English brass hardware.
The property also offers two private guest suites, a formal dining room with view of the garden, and an exercise room. Additionally, the home's security includes a smart sound system by Control4, smart surveillance, audio, heating and alarm system, hydropneumatics expansion system, inverted osmosis water purifiers, high-impact French doors, and a fountain with a water softener system. Other spaces include a 345-square-foot attic with natural light and an attached two-car garage. Built for entertaining, the property features an L-shaped swimming pool, two covered terraces with full bar, poker and billiards tables, and a tennis court with lights.
"This opulent, historic villa is suited for a buyer with an eye for luxury," stated Alatriste.
Villa San Lorenzo – Quinta Do Lago, Algarve, Portugal (Bidding Open April 25th–30th)
Located within Quinta do Lago, the most exclusive gated community and golf resort in the Algarve region of Portugal, the property was previously listed for €20M and will sell Without Reserve in GBP.
The nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom villa is set within an unusually spacious double plot totaling 3,996 square feet (1,537 square meters). Built in a Mediterranean architectural style, the villa offers airy and open-plan living, decorated with marble columns, coffered ceilings and beautiful tiling. The villa is ideal for entertaining, with a large eat-in kitchen, wine cellar, cinema room, pool, sauna and full outdoor kitchen all incorporated. The grounds include manicured gardens, with a red-tiled Jacuzzi and stone terrace.
Quinta do Lago is a global destination for visitors and residents alike. Situated in the popular Algarve region, the resort benefits from access to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Ria Formosa, a natural park which abounds in wildlife. Covering over 1,500 acres, Quinta do Lago is a favorite of golf lovers, home to globally renowned golf courses including the San Lorenzo Golf Course and the Quinta do Lago Golf Course. Watersports, including jet skiing and yachting, are also on offer at the resort. As a self-contained community, Quinta do Lago offers both convenience and security to its residents.
Charlie Smith, European Advisor at Concierge Auctions, comments: "Quinta do Lago offers the very best of the Portuguese lifestyle and is well-established as one of Europe's most sought-after resorts for both holiday makers and property buyers."
Additional April offerings include:
· Château de Lamothe – Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France (Bidding Open through April 17th)
o In cooperation with Joanne Davey of French Character Homes.
o Currently Listed for €5 million. Selling Without Reserve. Current Ask: €750,000.
· 16155 Quiet Vista Circle – Delray Beach, Florida (Bidding Open April 16-18th)
o In cooperation with John Poletto and Mark Nestler of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.
o Currently Listed for $8.15 million. Selling Without Reserve.
· 42725 Sharin Woods Road – Near Shaver Lake, California (Bidding Open April 16th-18th)
o In cooperation with Dana C. Smith of RE/MAX Gold.
o Previously Listed for $1.3 million. Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at $1.2M.
· 370 Park Avenue – Cayucos, California (Bidding Open April 16th-18th)
o In cooperation with Jay Chiasson of Navigators Real Estate.
o Previously Listed for $5.825 million. Selling Without Reserve.
· 3716 North White Chapel Boulevard – Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (Bidding April 23rd-25th)
o In cooperation with Diane Gallichio or RE/MAX Pinnacle Group Real Estate.
o Previously Listed for $3.5 million. Selling At or Above $2.5 million.
· Villa 22 – Amanpuri, Phuket, Thailand (Bidding Open April 23rd-25th)
o In Cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket
o Currently Listed for €35 million. Selling At Or Above $17.75 million.
· Paradise Ranch | 48300 Oahu Road – Mojave Desert, California (Bidding Open April 24th-26th)
o In cooperation with Jeffrey Nyal of Coldwell Banker Home Source.
o Currently Listed for $1.9 million. Selling Without Reserve. Bid Now at $1.4 million.
· Rancho San Juan | 34000 Ortega Highway – Orange County, California (Bidding April 23rd-26th)
o In cooperation with Mark Testa of Sellers Net Inc.
o Previously Listed for $7.5 million. Selling At or Above $3.5 million.
· Sapphire Oasis | 460 Probst Way – Las Vegas, Nevada (Bidding Open April 26th-29th)
o In cooperation with Kristen Routh-Silberman of Synergy Sotheby's International Realty.
o Currently Listed for $4.5 million. Selling furnished Without Reserve.
· Casa Mía, Lot 4 & Lot 3, Oceano Baja – San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico (Bidding Open April 26th-29th)
o In cooperation with Janet Jensen of The Agency Los Cabos.
o Home: Previously Listed for $2.45 million. Lot: Previously Listed for $450,000. Selling Separately or Collectively Without Reserve.
· 5524 Worsham Court In Isleworth – Orlando, Florida (Bidding Open April 25th-30th)
o In cooperation with Sheryl Logue of Westgate Realty.
o Originally Listed for $2.99 million. Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at $2.295M.
· 50 Eveningside Drive – Milford, Connecticut (Bidding Open April 26th-30th)
o In cooperation with Byron Lazine of William Raveis Real Estate.
o Previously Listed for $2.6 million. Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at $2.3M.
Early May offerings include:
· 7455 Hickory Drive – Milwaukee, WI (Bidding May 7th-9th)
o In cooperation with Peter Mahler of Mahler Sotheby's International Realty.
o Previously Listed for $2.495 million. Selling Without Reserve.
· Haras De L'Ermitage – Normandy, France (Bidding Open May 7th–10th)
o In cooperation with Tony Wells of French Domaines.
o Previously Listed for €15 million. Selling Without Reserve.
· 255 Palowet Drive #302 – Palm Desert, CA (Bidding May 10th-14th)
o In cooperation with Donna Eide of AC Palm Desert DBA-Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
o Previously Listed for $9.95 million. Selling furnished Without Reserve.
· Golden Dolphin Estate – Cabrera, Dominican Republic (Bidding May 21st-24th)
o In cooperation with Marnie Bowie of King Valley Brokerage.
o Currently Listed for $21 million. Selling Without Reserve.
About Concierge Auctions
Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-
