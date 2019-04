Concierge Auctions Announces Impressive Spring Lineup Spanning Five Countries And Five U.S. States

Many listed at over $15 million, featured offerings include two massive California coastal compounds, a historical property in the heart of Miami, and a Portugal villa in the exclusive Algarve region

-- Global luxury auction marketplace Concierge Auctions has announced its spring lineup of top-tier properties being auctioned in April and early May featuring multiple properties currently listed for more than $15 million, most selling Without Reserve to the highest bidder. Available across five countries and five U.S. states, the robust 20-property lineup includes two massive California coastal properties including an 80-acre compound in Cambria with a Pinot Noir vineyard and show garages for 60 vehicles, and a 113-acre ranch near Santa Barbara with a home designed by master builder Bob Curtis; an art collector's estate in the exclusive enclave of Miami's oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove; and a Quinta do Lago villa, the most exclusive gated community and golf resort in the Algarve region of Portugal.Spread across 80 acres, the 32,500-square-foot coastal estate named the Retreat at Cambria features a Pinot Noir vineyard, two entertainment pavilions with musical stage, a helipad and helicopter storage, direct beach access, and show garages for 60 vehicles. Featuring 180-degree ocean views, the compound boasts a fountain courtyard, bronze and stone entry gate, and custom copper and bronze entry doors. The 14,000-square-foot main residence offers five bedrooms; entertaining spaces including a grand entry rotunda, great room with 30-foot onyx bar, entertainment hall with Murano chandeliers and wraparound murals, formal family room with dining alcove, and a theater room; a chef's kitchen with breakfast room; a master sanctuary with an antique fireplace, dressing area, a two-story, walk-in wardrobe, wet bar, custom lighting, spa and sauna, 12-head steam shower, off-season wardrobe storage, and a terrace; an executive office; and a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room. Additional outdoor amenities include guest apartments, a caretaker's house, ocean observation lounge, full-service kitchen with pizza oven and beer taps, and sculpture garden.Currently listed for $60 million, the estate will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with celebrity and luxury real estate specialist Kofi Nartey of The Nartey Group at Compass, who previously sold the homes of NBA player Nick Young and NFL player Marcellus Wiley."The estate offers something for everyone," said Nartey. "Relax, retreat, and recharge by yourself or host an event for 300 people — either way, the estate delivers the ultimate luxe lifestyle."Situated on 113 acres and completed in 2000, the estate — crafted by master builder Bob Curtis — is currently listed for $17.8 million. It will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Billy Long of Ranch Marketing Associates. 121 Hollister Ranch Road is known for its ocean and mountain views, close-knit community, and large plots of property. The Spanish-style estate's architectural features include high ceilings, vast windows, Rocky Mountain bronze door hardware, Steven Handleman Studios-designed lighting fixtures and fireplace screens, 7-foot "knotty alder" doors throughout, and warm-toned "old world" plaster.The five bedrooms include a spacious master suite comprised of three rooms, a wood-burning fireplace, large walk-in closet, build-in bookshelves and cabinets, a master bath with an oversized Jacuzzi tub and huge resort-style steam shower and heated travertine flooring; three open-front en-suite bedrooms with travertine countertop vanities and wood and heated tile flooring; and a mountainside Murphy bedroom or office with an en-suite bathroom containing a tub and walk-in shower. Interior features also include a gourmet chef's kitchen with a butler's and large walk-in pantry, custom-height Cherry cabinetry, and two dishwashers, ovens, and sinks; and a fully-finished two-car garage with built-in cabinets, benches, space for a wine cooler, extra refrigerators and freezers, and a separate room for a shop or water toys.Expansive portrait windows frame the Santa Monica Mountains, islands of Santa Cruz, and Santa Rosa and San Miguel. Outdoor amenities include a colored concrete driveway with space for six vehicles, an expansive pasture area surrounding the home with opportunity to build equestrian facilities and a helicopter pad, sited guest house with water access, mature Mediterranean landscaping, sand volleyball court, fruit orchard with extensive irrigation, uniquely-designed sitting wall, and two ivy-covered pergolas."This auction follows our successful sale in Monterey, which attracted global interest and a pool of qualified buyers. I am confident the one-of-a-kind opportunity of Hollister Ranch will do the same," Long stated.Located in the exclusive enclave of Miami's oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove, the 7,000-square-foot Villa Peacock was previously listed for $13.8 million and will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Lourdes Alatriste and Marc Hameroff of Engel & Völkers. 2131 South Bayshore Drive is the former home of John T. Peacock, a co-founder of Coconut Grove. The home is equipped for an art collector, with gallery walls inside and a backdrop for sculpture in the European-style gardens.The six-bedroom estate includes a gated, 100-yard-long driveway with reflecting pool, European landscaping designed by Stanley Matz, a master sanctuary with marble spa bath, freestanding steam bathtub with aromatherapy capabilities and an oversized custom dressing room. The chef's kitchen comes with double Wolf ranges and an oversized vent hood, custom cabinetry, and commercial-grade appliances. Architectural features include a foyer with an opulent chandelier, original cherry hardwood floors, mahogany doors, skylights, copper chimney and rain gutters, Spanish tile roofing, Cappuccin Italian marble, and original English brass hardware.The property also offers two private guest suites, a formal dining room with view of the garden, and an exercise room. Additionally, the home's security includes a smart sound system by Control4, smart surveillance, audio, heating and alarm system, hydropneumatics expansion system, inverted osmosis water purifiers, high-impact French doors, and a fountain with a water softener system. Other spaces include a 345-square-foot attic with natural light and an attached two-car garage. Built for entertaining, the property features an L-shaped swimming pool, two covered terraces with full bar, poker and billiards tables, and a tennis court with lights."This opulent, historic villa is suited for a buyer with an eye for luxury," stated Alatriste.Located within Quinta do Lago, the most exclusive gated community and golf resort in the Algarve region of Portugal, the property was previously listed for €20M and will sell Without Reserve in GBP.The nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom villa is set within an unusually spacious double plot totaling 3,996 square feet (1,537 square meters). Built in a Mediterranean architectural style, the villa offers airy and open-plan living, decorated with marble columns, coffered ceilings and beautiful tiling. The villa is ideal for entertaining, with a large eat-in kitchen, wine cellar, cinema room, pool, sauna and full outdoor kitchen all incorporated. The grounds include manicured gardens, with a red-tiled Jacuzzi and stone terrace.Quinta do Lago is a global destination for visitors and residents alike. Situated in the popular Algarve region, the resort benefits from access to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Ria Formosa, a natural park which abounds in wildlife. Covering over 1,500 acres, Quinta do Lago is a favorite of golf lovers, home to globally renowned golf courses including the San Lorenzo Golf Course and the Quinta do Lago Golf Course. Watersports, including jet skiing and yachting, are also on offer at the resort. As a self-contained community, Quinta do Lago offers both convenience and security to its residents.Charlie Smith, European Advisor at Concierge Auctions, comments: "Quinta do Lago offers the very best of the Portuguese lifestyle and is well-established as one of Europe's most sought-after resorts for both holiday makers and property buyers."· Château de Lamothe – Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France (Bidding Open through April 17o In cooperation with Joanne Davey of French Character Homes.o Currently Listed for €5 million. Selling Without Reserve. Current Ask: €750,000.· 16155 Quiet Vista Circle – Delray Beach, Florida (Bidding Open April 16-18o In cooperation with John Poletto and Mark Nestler of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.o Currently Listed for $8.15 million. Selling Without Reserve.· 42725 Sharin Woods Road – Near Shaver Lake, California (Bidding Open April 16-18o In cooperation with Dana C. Smith of RE/MAX Gold.o Previously Listed for $1.3 million. Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at $1.2M.· 370 Park Avenue – Cayucos, California (Bidding Open April 16-18o In cooperation with Jay Chiasson of Navigators Real Estate.o Previously Listed for $5.825 million. Selling Without Reserve.· 3716 North White Chapel Boulevard – Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (Bidding April 23-25o In cooperation with Diane Gallichio or RE/MAX Pinnacle Group Real Estate.o Previously Listed for $3.5 million. Selling At or Above $2.5 million.· Villa 22 – Amanpuri, Phuket, Thailand (Bidding Open April 23-25o In Cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuketo Currently Listed for €35 million. Selling At Or Above $17.75 million.· Paradise Ranch | 48300 Oahu Road – Mojave Desert, California (Bidding Open April 24-26o In cooperation with Jeffrey Nyal of Coldwell Banker Home Source.o Currently Listed for $1.9 million. Selling Without Reserve. Bid Now at $1.4 million.· Rancho San Juan | 34000 Ortega Highway – Orange County, California (Bidding April 23-26o In cooperation with Mark Testa of Sellers Net Inc.o Previously Listed for $7.5 million. Selling At or Above $3.5 million.· Sapphire Oasis | 460 Probst Way – Las Vegas, Nevada (Bidding Open April 26-29o In cooperation with Kristen Routh-Silberman of Synergy Sotheby's International Realty.o Currently Listed for $4.5 million. Selling furnished Without Reserve.· Casa Mía, Lot 4 & Lot 3, Oceano Baja – San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico (Bidding Open April 26-29o In cooperation with Janet Jensen of The Agency Los Cabos.o Home: Previously Listed for $2.45 million. Lot: Previously Listed for $450,000. Selling Separately or Collectively Without Reserve.· 5524 Worsham Court In Isleworth – Orlando, Florida (Bidding Open April 25-30o In cooperation with Sheryl Logue of Westgate Realty.o Originally Listed for $2.99 million. Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at $2.295M.· 50 Eveningside Drive – Milford, Connecticut (Bidding Open April 26-30o In cooperation with Byron Lazine of William Raveis Real Estate.o Previously Listed for $2.6 million. Selling Without Reserve. Buy Now at $2.3M.· 7455 Hickory Drive – Milwaukee, WI (Bidding May 7-9o In cooperation with Peter Mahler of Mahler Sotheby's International Realty.o Previously Listed for $2.495 million. Selling Without Reserve.· Haras De L'Ermitage – Normandy, France (Bidding Open May 7–10o In cooperation with Tony Wells of French Domaines.o Previously Listed for €15 million. Selling Without Reserve.· 255 Palowet Drive #302 – Palm Desert, CA (Bidding May 10-14o In cooperation with Donna Eide of AC Palm Desert DBA-Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.o Previously Listed for $9.95 million. Selling furnished Without Reserve.· Golden Dolphin Estate – Cabrera, Dominican Republic (Bidding May 21-24o In cooperation with Marnie Bowie of King Valley Brokerage.o Currently Listed for $21 million. 