M Squared Builders & Designers Announces 2019 Spring Green Home Tour Entry
The 2019 M Squared Tour entry consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in 2,261 heated square feet. It is not only NGBS Silver Certified and Energy Star® Certified, but it also meets High Efficiency Residential Option (HERO) code. The owner of the Tour entry, Kryn Krautheim, tells a compelling story about his home building journey:
"Over the last 15 years, I visited several M Squared homes during the Green Home Tour event. I was personally introduced to M Squared by Michael Chandler and Beth Lavinder from Chandler Design Build, whom I worked with during the design phase. Michele came highly recommended, and at our initial meeting I felt comfortable with the company's approach to building and its commitment to green building technology. My selection criteria was geared toward eco-friendly building and ensuring that the house would be comfortable as I age in place, as my desire is to be able to stay in my home as long as possible. I asked Michele early on if working on such a modern and unconventional design was daunting to her, and she didn't miss a beat responding that it didn't faze her at all. Any concern I had about her ability to build my house vanished."
"I had already purchased the land before I began working with M Squared, and the architectural plans were mostly complete," Krautheim continues. "M Squared did a great job fine tuning the budget early on so that there were very few surprises. The original scope of the house was a bit ambitious, but with some assistance from M Squared with re-engineering of the footprint and a few cost-saving changes, I was able to preserve the major features of the house, including some additional wish-list features on the exterior, and still keep it affordable."
The primary living space of the home is one level with multiple zero-step entries into the interior. Standard universal design features were incorporated, including rocker switches, lever handles, higher placement of outlets, built-in pedestals for the laundry and dishwasher, and a no-barrier walk-in shower. All doors are wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair, with extra space for turning around in closets, pantry, and bath areas. The floor materials were selected to be suitable for wheelchairs, and additional blocking was installed in the bathroom walls so that grab bars could easily be added in the future.
"M Squared has long been attuned to the needs of homeowners with chemical sensitivities, so all of the company's standard features were just bonuses," Krautheim comments. "I have a beautiful modern house with the eco-friendly features I wanted, along with clean air and chemical-free construction that's safer and healthier for me."
Krautheim adds another point that he wants other potential M Squared clients to know: "As a custom builder, Michele and her team were totally willing to work with me to make sure I could get the best house possible with our budget restrictions. Being able to be on site frequently during the build really helped, as Michele patiently explained the different phases of construction so I was comfortable with what was going on. It was really easy to reach out and ask questions or get clarifications during the entire process. Rachel, the company CFO, was always available to answer any questions on the business side from start to finish. Everyone was consistently on top of every issue, no matter how small, and kept me informed."
In summary, Krautheim states, "The house is beautiful – It seems like I'm on a long vacation at an exotic retreat in the woods!"
As Krautheim mentioned, numerous healthy green features were included in his home. These include R-3 ZIP sheathing for improved energy efficiency; metal siding with recycled content, which requires little to no maintenance;
The features above name only a few of the healthy green practices employed by M Squared Builders & Designers. Myers, who holds the Master Certified Green Professional (MCGP) designation and Rachel Bath, Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer/Real Estate Broker, will be available to answer questions at this home during the Tour weekends. Myers is the Founding Chair of the High Performance Building Council of the Triangle, formerly known as Green Home Builders of the Triangle. The Spring Green Home Tour has taken place annually since 2005, with participation by M Squared Builders & Designers each year.
"We really enjoyed getting to know Kryn and working with him throughout the process of building this terrific home," says Myers. "We invite you to visit our entry during the Tour to touch, see, and get a better understanding of what healthy green building is all about."
ABOUT M SQUARED BUILDERS & DESIGNERS: M Squared Builders & Designers is an award-winning company dedicated to creating healthy green living environments for new homebuyers and existing homeowners in ways that enhance individual health with the least impact to our natural environment. The company offers services in new home construction, major remodeling and kitchen renovations. For more information on Myers and M Squared Builders & Designers, visit www.msquaredbuilders.com or call 919-620-8535.
