L-Tron's OSCR360 Continues US Tour with Fire Department Stops in Ohio

 
 
Canton, Ohio
Canton, Ohio
 
CANTON, Ohio - March 27, 2019 - PRLog -- Following up an exciting trip to New Haven, CT with Dr. Henry Lee last month, L-Tron Corporation's OSCR360 heads on the road again this week, and will be visiting the Canton Fire Department, as well as neighboring departments in Massillion, Green, Zanesville and Norwich.

The City of Canton Fire Department was established almost 200 years ago in the time of horse-drawn fire apparatus.  Today, Canton FD serves a population of close to 73,000 with ten stations scattered throughout its city limits. While Massillion, Green, Zanesville and Norwich are all smaller departments ranging from two to four stations, they each receive thousands of calls per year and pride themselves in providing quality emergency services.

"OSCR360 is a valuable tool for fire departments. Originally, OSCR was built for Law Enforcement agencies, however we have found more and more use cases for other agencies within the public sector," says Trevor DiMarco, L-Tron's Director of Solutions. "Everyone who sees what OSCR can do, finds a way that the system would help them."

OSCR360 photography equipment and software is a groundbreaking new firefighting tool that is useful for arson investigation and incident preplanning. OSCR captures every inch of detail floor/ground to ceiling/sky, providing one impressive 360-degree view of the fire scene. With OSCR photographs, investigators can virtually revisit the scene to jog their memory or even look for details that may have been missed. Invaluable in the courtroom, the jury gets a clear virtual tour of the arson scene, rather than a stack of photos of charred evidence that all look the same to the untrained eye. When it comes to incident preplanning, OSCR360 photographs mentally prepare fire fighters prior to entering public or high-occupancy buildings during an emergency.

OSCR will be heading onto Michigan and Iowa in the upcoming weeks.

Contact L-Tron to learn more about OSCR for arson investigations (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-arson-investigation) or request a visit to your fire department or police agency.

About L-Tron
Founded in 1975, L-Tron provides world class data capture hardware and software solutions. Specializing in public sector, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility, we are a proud New York State business. We have been working for Law Enforcement for over 20 years, and have deployed law enforcement equipment in over 2,000 municipalities across 50 states nationwide.

Media Contact
L-Tron Corporation
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
Source:
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2019
