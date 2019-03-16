News By Tag
Michael Henderson's Bass Playing On Title Track Of Marvin Gaye's Soon To Be Released 1972 Album!
The TAMLA/MOTOWN Album, 'YOU'RE THE MAN,' Set for global release March 29 BY MOTOWN/UMe... Music Legend's Shelved Follow-Up to What's Going On Makes LP Vinyl & Digital Debut Celebrating Marvin Gaye's 80th Birthday on April 2...
In 1972, Marvin Gaye was on top: or so it seemed. "What's Going On," "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)," and "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler")," the three singles from his universally acclaimed album What's Going On, had each hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Soul Singles chart (since renamed Hot R&B/Hip-
In this singular and transitional year for the late music legend, Gaye recorded more than an album's worth of music in Detroit and L.A. He produced himself, creating a suite of aching ballads; he worked with songwriters-
Three tracks from the album are newly mixed by SaLaAM ReMi, the songwriter and producer long associated with Nas, the Fugees, and Amy Winehouse: "My Last Chance," "Symphony," and "I'd Give My Life For You." Also included is the rare, long LP version of Gaye's cancelled 1972 Christmas single, plus an unreleased vault mix of its instrumental B-side. Over the years, songs from You're The Man have been included on several CD releases but 15 of the album's 17 tracks have not been released on vinyl until now.
You're The Man's 2LP vinyl edition includes new liner notes by Marvin Gaye biographer David Ritz. In his essay, Ritz delves into Gaye's deeply personal internal conflict as a source of creative vigor and emotional burden as he experienced What's Going On's massive success and all that came with it. "Now I could do what I wanted," Gaye told Ritz in an interview that first appeared in Divided Soul: The Life of Marvin Gaye. "For most people that would be a blessing. But for me the thought was heavy. They said I'd reached the top, and that scared me because Mother used to say, 'First ripe, first rotten.' When you're at the top there's nowhere to go but down. No, I needed to keep going up – raising my consciousness – or I'd fall back on my behind. When would the war stop? That's what I wanted to know – the war inside my soul."
Despite his inner turmoil, that same year Gaye recorded a duets album with Diana Ross, and he accepted an offer to write what became his landmark Trouble Man film score. A year later, he released Let's Get It On, the biggest hit of his career.
In addition to You're The Man, Motown/UMe will release a new expanded edition of Marvin Gaye's 1965 album, A Tribute To The Great Nat King Cole, digitally on March 15. Honoring what would have been Cole's 100th birthday, the album's original mono mix makes its digital debut with the new edition, which also adds more than a dozen bonus tracks, including six alternate takes from the studio sessions.
Marvin Gaye: You're The Man [2LP vinyl; digital; CD]
Side 1
Produced by Marvin Gaye (1), Hal Davis (2), Gloria Jones and Pamela Sawyer (3), Freddie Perren and Fonce Mizell (4)
1. You're The Man 5:45 * Michael Henderson (Bass Guitar)
2. The World Is Rated X 3:50
3. Piece of Clay 5:10
4. Where Are We Going? 3:53
Side 2
Produced by Willie Hutch
1. I'm Gonna Give You Respect 2:55
2. Try It, You'll Like It 3:55
3. You Are That Special One 3:35
4. We Can Make It Baby 3:20
Side 3
Produced by Marvin Gaye except *Freddie Perren and Fonce Mizell
Mixes for tracks 1-3, by SaLaAM ReMi, and track 5, by Art Stewart, are previously unreleased.
1. My Last Chance 3:40
2. Symphony 2:52
3. I'd Give My Life For You 3:31
4. Woman of the World* 3:30
5. Christmas In the City (instrumental)
Side 4
Produced by Marvin Gaye
1. You're The Man Version 2 4:40 * James Jamerson (Bass Guitar)
2. I Want to Come Home For Christmas 4:48
3. I'm Going Home (Move) 4:38 * Michael Henderson (Bass Guitar)
4. Checking Out (Double Clutch) 4:50 * Michael Henderson (Bass Guitar)
Musicians on this classic recording are Uriel Jones: Drums, Michael Henderson: Bass, Ray Parker Jr: Guitar, WahWah Watson: Guitar, Leroy Emmanuel: Guitar, Marvin Gaye: Vocals, Keys, Bongos: Legendary Motown Bassist James Jamerson plays on, "You're The Man" Part II.. Listen here: https://bit.ly/
