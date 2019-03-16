Michael Henderson's Bass Playing On Title Track Of Marvin Gaye's Soon To Be Released 1972 Album!

The TAMLA/MOTOWN Album, 'YOU'RE THE MAN,' Set for global release March 29 BY MOTOWN/UMe... Music Legend's Shelved Follow-Up to What's Going On Makes LP Vinyl & Digital Debut Celebrating Marvin Gaye's 80th Birthday on April 2...