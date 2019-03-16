News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron Team will return to ESLETS Conference for 7th Consecutive Year
"We really look forward to attending ESLETS each year," says Julianne Pangal, L-Tron's Events Manager. "We enjoy – and appreciate - the opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces and meet new officers. This is a favorite show for us and gives us a great chance to chat with our neighbors from around our home state."
The exclusive two-day event provides training, skills and knowledge for officers from agencies all over New York State. Planned and organized by representatives from NYS Police, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, NYS Sheriff's Association, and the NYS Association of Chiefs of Police, the conference in a Law Enforcement-
At the 2019 conference, L-Tron's team will demo several of its custom solutions, built from the voice of law enforcement, including the 4910LR Driver's License Reader (https://www.l-
L-Tron's one-of-a-kind OSCR360 (https://www.L-
L-Tron's 4910LR Driver's License Reader is deployed in thousands of municipalities across all 50 states. Electronic ticketing allows officers to efficiently complete citations and reports from the patrol car, getting them back on patrol faster. The new Magnetic Mount for the 4910LR (https://www.l-
About L-Tron
Founded in 1975, L-Tron provides world class data capture hardware and software solutions. Specializing in public sector, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility, we are a proud New York State business. We have been working for Law Enforcement for over 20 years, and have deployed law enforcement equipment in over 2,000 municipalities across 50 states nationwide.
Media Contact
L-Tron
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse