"Sisters of the Pink Hard Hat" to Raise Funds for 2019 Habitat for Humanity SPBC Women Build
Powerhouse Mother/Daughter Duo Leads Women-Exclusive Initiative To Build Home for Mother/Daughter Habitat Partner Family Duo
In an inspiring "hand up, not a hand out" for a hard-working, low income mom and daughter, the 2019 "Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hats" will donate or raise a minimum of $1,000 each for the rare opportunity to step out of their comfort zone to learn how to wield a buzz saw and hammer like a pro as they meet and work alongside other dynamic women. As impassioned empowerment drivers, these WOMEN Builders will deliver significant impact that enriches lives and communities, one home, one family at a time, from generation to generation.
Because Habitat for Humanity recognizes that women are uniquely positioned to nurture families and build communities, the annual experiential fundraiser is purposely timed during the three days leading up to Mother's Day. The HFHSPBC build is part of the Habitat for Humanity National "Women Build" — founded in 1991 — that enlists and encourages women across the country, with or without any construction skills, to fundraise and build homes for families in their local communities.
"It is especially poignant this year to have 2019 WOMEN Build co-chairs be a dynamic mother/daughter duo who 'build' together every day in the construction industry at the number one women-owned revenue-generating business in Florida," shared HFHSPBC Vice President & Chief Development Officer Kari Oeltjen. "Under their leadership, Beverly and Robyn along with this year's WOMEN Builders will create the '2019 House That Women Built' so that another hard-working mother/daughter duo in South County will realize their dream of home ownership." All WOMEN Builders will work alongside Habitat Partner Family mother, Ilomine a housekeeper at Abbey Delray South senior living community and her daughter Jessie, an oncology nurse at Delray Medical Center who have qualified for a zero-interest mortgage for the home through the HFHSPBC Partner Family program. Completing over
500 hours of "sweat equity" paying it forward by building on other families' homes and over 100 hours of financial literacy and homeowner maintenance classes, Habitat sets the family up with the knowledge and tools for success.
HFHSPBC's WOMEN Builders Span Business, Civic and Community Sectors
The unique experience draws leaders and community advocates from elected officials and civic leaders to business owners and executives in banking and financial services, healthcare, real estate, residential and commercial construction and design, retail, hospitality, business associations, nonprofits, higher education, law and accounting firms, churches and synagogues.
For WOMEN Builders Mother's Day Week Takes on a Whole New Meaning
"I can't think of a more meaningful way to spend Mother's Day week, donning pink hard hats with my daughter Robyn to raise funds and participate with colleagues and longtime and new friends in the construction of a new home for another mother and daughter," said Co-Chair Beverly Raphael Altman, CEO of RCC Associates, a General Contractor who with Co-Chair Raphael-Dynan has built a dedicated event committee.
"As a mom myself who continues to be inspired by own mom, I realize how important and game-changing it is the help another mother and daughter achieve the American Dream of home ownership," added Co-Chair Raphael-Dynan who is an HFHSPBC Board Member and Vice President of Operations at RCC Associates. Under the mother/daughter company leadership, RCC has donated the firm's time, talent and financial resources and recruited vendors to build two other HFHSPBC homes, from foundation to move-in ready.
No Construction Experience Required.
The volunteer builders work under the guidance of HFHSPBC construction professionals. Whether they are learning new skills or simply adding a few to their tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved and improves the community that each share.
Minimum "Give or Get" Required: Funds Help Underwrite Building Materials
In the months leading up to the on-site build days, each registered WOMEN Builder commits to "give or get" a minimum of $1,000 each through their personal fundraising efforts or making the donation to help underwrite the home's construction materials. Once an individual meets or surpasses her personal $1,000 fund commitment, she will be eligible to pick from five on-site build sessions. We look forward to their return of our Women Builders for their second or third consecutive year as we actively recruit new women to grow our WOMEN Build 'sisterhood and dollars'."
"The dedicated and inspiring WOMEN Builders found that while stepping out of their comfort zone to help change the lives of others, the rare build experience changed their lives forever as well," added Kari Oeltjen, HFHSPBC Vice President and Chief Development Officer. " Being able to work along the family and see the impact of your investment, both financially and in the connection we make with our partner family – it goes well beyond the physical construction. We are literally building community and it is the essence of being a humanitarian."
Registration and Fundraising Is Simple
To participate in the on-site build days, each woman builder must commit to raising or giving $1,000 via the designated HFHSPBC WOMEN Build campaign website. Once registered as a WOMEN Builder by selecting the WOMEN Build tab at the top of the home page of www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org, participants can create their own fundraising page. If someone is unable to commit to raising or donating as a Builder, they can easily support one of the WOMEN builders or a team featured on the dedicated fund site.
Headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, the HFHSPBC nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach, Florida. The nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission.
To learn more about the HFHSPBC 2019 WOMEN Build sponsorships, register as a builder or team captain, contact Kari Oeltjen, HFHSPBC Vice President and Chief Development Officer at koeltjen@hfhboca.org or (561) 819-6070 or visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org.
