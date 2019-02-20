Contact

-- The Horror Writers Association announces the 2018 Bram Stoker Awards® Final Ballot. The HWA is the premier organization for writers of horror and dark fantasy. "This year's nominees demonstrate a continued lineup of quality work in the horror genre," said Lisa Morton, HWA President. "Our members and awards juries have again chosen truly outstanding works of literature, cinema, non-fiction, and poetry."The presentation of the Bram Stoker Awards® will occur during the 4annual StokerCon™, to be held at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The gala presentation will happen on Saturday night, May 11. Tickets to the banquet and the convention are on sale to the public at http://stokercon2019.org/. The awards presentation will also be live-streamed online via the website.Named in honor of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula, the Bram Stoker Awards® are presented annually for superior achievement in writing in eleven categories, including traditional works of various lengths, poetry, screenplays, and non-fiction. Previous winners include Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, George R. R. Martin, Joyce Carol Oates, and Neil Gaiman. The HWA is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. The HWA formed in 1985 with the help of many of the field's greats, including Dean Koontz, Robert McCammon, and Joe R. Lansdale. The HWA is home to the prestigious Bram Stoker Award® and the annual StokerCon™ horror convention.We proudly provide the list of talented nominees who reached the final ballot below for each category.Katsu, Alma – The Hunger (G.P. Putnam's Sons)Maberry, Jonathan – Glimpse (St. Martin's Press)Malerman, Josh – Unbury Carol (Del Rey)Stoker, Dacre and Barker, J.D. – Dracul (G.P. Putnam's Sons)Tremblay, Paul – The Cabin at the End of the World (William Morrow)Fine, Julia – What Should Be Wild (Harper)Grau, T.E. – I Am the River (Lethe Press)Kiste, Gwendolyn – The Rust Maidens (Trepidatio Publishing)Stage, Zoje – Baby Teeth (St. Martin's Press)Tremblay, Tony – The Moore House (Twisted Publishing)Ireland, Justina – Dread Nation (Balzer + Bray)Legrand, Claire – Sawkill Girls (Katherine Tegen Books)Maberry, Jonathan – Broken Lands (Simon & Schuster)Snyman, Monique – The Night Weaver (Gigi Publishing)White, Kiersten – The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein (Delacorte Press)Ahmed, Saladin – Abbott (BOOM! Studios)Azzarello, Brian – Moonshine Vol. 2: Misery Train (Image Comics)Bunn, Cullen – Bone Parish (BOOM! Studios)LaValle, Victor – Victor LaValle's Destroyer (BOOM! Studios)Liu, Marjorie – Monstress Volume 3: Haven (Image Comics)Bailey, Michael – Our Children, Our Teachers (Written Backwards)Hill, Joe – You Are Released (Flight or Fright: 17 Turbulent Tales) (Scribner)Malik, Usman T. – Dead Lovers on Each Blade, Hung (Nightmare Magazine Issue #74)Mason, Rena – The Devil's Throat (Hellhole: An Anthology of Subterranean Terror) (Adrenaline Press)Smith, Angela Yuriko – Bitter Suites (CreateSpace)Landry, Jess – "Mutter" (Fantastic Tales of Terror) (Crystal Lake Publishing)Murray, Lee – "Dead End Town" (Cthulhu Deep Down Under Volume 2) (IFWG Publishing International)Neugebauer, Annie – "Glove Box" (The Dark City Crime & Mystery Magazine Volume 3, Issue 4-July 2018)Taff, John F.D. – "A Winter's Tale" (Little Black Spots) (Grey Matter Press)Ward, Kyla Lee – "And in Her Eyes the City Drowned" (Weirdbook #39) (Wildside Press)Files, Gemma – Spectral Evidence (Trepidatio Publishing)Guignard, Eric J. – That Which Grows Wild (Cemetery Dance Publications)Iglesias, Gabino – Coyote Songs (Broken River Books)Snyder, Lucy A. – Garden of Eldritch Delights (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Waggoner, Tim – Dark and Distant Voices: A Story Collection (Nightscape Press)Aster, Ari – Hereditary (PalmStar Media)Averill, Meredith – The Haunting of Hill House: The Bent-Neck Lady, Episode 01:05 (Amblin Television, FlanaganFilm, Paramount Television)Garland, Alex – Annihilation (DNA Films, Paramount Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions, Skydance Media)Heisserer, Eric – Bird Box (Bluegrass Films, Chris Morgan Productions, Universal Pictures)Woods, Bryan, Beck, Scott, and Krasinski, John – A Quiet Place (Platinum Dunes, Sunday Night)Chambers, James, Grey, April, and Masterson, Robert – A New York State of Fright: Horror Stories from the Empire State (Hippocampus Press)Datlow, Ellen – The Devil and the Deep: Horror Stories of the Sea (Night Shade Books)Guignard, Eric J. – A World of Horror (Dark Moon Books)Murray, Lee – Hellhole: An Anthology of Subterranean Terror (Adrenaline Press)Ward, D. Alexander – Lost Highways: Dark Fictions from the Road (Crystal Lake Publishing)Connolly, John – Horror Express (PS Publishing)Gambin, Lee – The Howling: Studies in the Horror Film (Centipede Press)Ingham, Howard David – We Don't Go Back: A Watcher's Guide to Folk Horror (Room 207 Press)Mynhardt, Joe and Johnson, Eugene – It's Alive: Bringing Your Nightmares to Life (Crystal Lake Publishing)Wetmore Jr., Kevin J. – Uncovering Stranger Things: Essays on Eighties Nostalgia, Cynicism and Innocence in the Series (McFarland)Boston, Bruce – Artifacts (Independent Legions Publishing)Cowen, David E. – Bleeding Saffron (Weasel Press)Lynch, Donna – Witches (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Simon, Marge and Manzetti, Alessandro – War (Crystal Lake Publishing)Tantlinger, Sara – The Devil's Dreamland (Strangehouse Books)HWA is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. The HWA formed in 1985 with the help of many of the field's greats, including Dean Koontz, Robert McCammon, and Joe Lansdale. Today, with over 1,500 members around the globe, it is the oldest and most respected professional organization for the much-loved writers who have brought you the most enjoyable sleepless nights of your life.