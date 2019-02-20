Aperion Global Institute Gifts $1.2 Million to the LeMoyne-Owen College Community Development Corp

CEO, Isiah Reese

--, in partnership with the, presents a $1.2 million educational gift to residents and students in, a deserving community located in Memphis, Tennessee. AGI's educational gift presents SoulsvilleUSA with unlimited access to a state-of-the-art e-learning platform designed to provide community residents with education coursework that will be groundbreaking in their consistent pursuit of employment opportunities to sustain their families and neighborhoods.SoulsvilleUSA, in its revitalization efforts, will be bolstered by this gift as it provides local residents with educational tools to help guide their success. The gift, announced Tuesday, was made by Entrepreneur, Isiah Reese, CEO of Aperion Global Institute (AGI), and Timothy D. Howell, AGI Chief Learning Officer, and Executive Director of Giving is Essential Gift, AGI's non-profit philanthropy division.'We are excited to be in partnership with LeMoyne-Owen College Community Development Corporation and present this gift. AGI's commitment to educating residents in SoulsvilleUSA extend beyond a four-walled institution as we bring learning to resident's fingertips and inside their homes. Education is a key tool of success for jobseekers and jobholders alike. Virtual and e-learning platforms are taking the world by storm and at AGI, we are taking a piece of that educational storm and placing it right here in the Memphis community', stated Mr. Howell.The Global Center for Excellence will be comprised of four virtual campuses*:• The Aperion Global Center for Excellence Institute• Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute• Attorney Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute• Digital Change InstituteThese online, self-paced, e-learning platforms offer over 2,000 educational courses in many diverse areas. Below is a sampling of offered coursework areas:• Entrepreneurship• Financial Literacy• Business Technology Innovation• Media and Entertainment Law• Digital Marketing (OMCP)• E-sports Academy• Project Management Six-Sigma• Video Gaming Creation• Cybersecurity• Artificial Intelligence• Supply Chain & Logistics Management• Coding and Programming• Social Justice• Community Policing, including recidivism courseware• Hotel & Hospitality Concepts• Cosmetology and Beauty• Health and Wellness CEU's for Doctors, Nurses, CNA's, and Therapists.The courses are designed to challenge the learner on every level as they either sharpen existing skills or learn new skills to add to their professional toolbox. Each course has relevant employable knowledge information, and many provide certificate opportunities for those whose employment require certifications to keep professional licensures. Certificates offered are available as for-credit and not-for-credit depending on the profession and its governing body.Isiah Reese, CEO of Aperion Global Institute, states, 'The 21century workforce requires the blending of innovation with creativity. At AGI we believe in delivering an integrated, multilingual, and flexible digital learning landscape that accommodates both a traditional student and non-traditional lifelong learner.This partnership aligns with our mission of. I commend Michael Minor Ed, Chairman and Jeffrey Higgs, Executive Director at LOCCDC for granting us this opportunity and also having a profound committed vision for today's future world.Recent announcements of companies, like FedEx Logistics moving its HQ to the downtown market; double-digit growth in bio-medical jobs, and the vast number of hospitals and insurance providers in the market, make this the right time for this gift of education to Soulsville USA.Many companies are looking to fill talent gaps from the front line to middle management even up to the C-Suite to remain competitive. Education is the key that unlocks those doors.Finally, Reese said, the agreement will allow Aperion Global Institute and its partnering virtual partners to open a physical storefront institute with over 4,000 square feet in the proximity of downtown Memphis, TN.Jeffrey Higgs stated: This is an important time in the evolution of the SoulsvilleUSA community as we direct our energy toward technology, youth empowerment and community development. We see this opportunity to merge technology and residential energy into opportunities for economic empowerment and technology transfers to some of the most needed residents in Memphis and the world. This opportunity will bring the world to SoulsvilleUSA and provide sustained urban community economic development by those who live, work and play in this community. Empowerment, Engagement and Opportunity.The online campus will be available beginning March 1st, 2019.Courses start as low as $99.00 and are accessible from any mobile device, tablet, laptop, or computer.Courses are available to all learners 24-hours a day, year-round, across the globe, and there is no admission or application required for acceptance.For a full listing of programs and courses, click here:Aperion Global InstituteAttorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law InstituteDigital Change InstituteAttorney Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institutehttps://www.bcsji.comHotel & Hospitality Concepts, Liz Wagner, CEOhttp://hospitality.aperionglobalinstitute.comBella Cosmetology and Beauty Institute, Sherita Cherry, CEOhttp://bella.aperionglobalinstitute.comSupply Chain Management, CSCRhttp://cscr.aperionglobalinstitute.comAbout the Mission of the LeMoyne-Owen College Community Development Corporation:To raise the economic and educational levels of those that live and work in the LeMoyne-Owen College Community to foster and sustain a community Process that will 1) eliminate racial tension; Prejudice and discrimination;2) lesson sickness, Poverty, and crime; and 3) expand education, recreation, housing and economic opportunities in The LeMoyne-Owen College Community.About Aperion Global Institute Office of Continuing EducationA unique digital educational model that has a direct focus onand create lifelong learners. Aperion Global Institute offers a state-of-the-art licensed learning management system with a reliable cloud-based all-inclusive multi-language system. https://aperionglobalinstitute.cominfo@aperionglobalinstitute.com-Toll Free @ 800-364-8610 or (O) 952-260-1868*The institutes are the exclusive educational licensed platform providers for AGI and its subsidiaries and have signed long-term partnership agreements.