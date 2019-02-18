News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ellis Announces Winners of 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys
Ellis Resident Surveys are loyalty-focused, as opposed to many other survey providers who measure customer satisfaction scores. Ellis' philosophy, based on Net Promoter theory, is that customer loyalty is the ultimate measure of customer relationship success and loyalty is built through the customer experience onsite teams consistently provide. Loyal, rather than merely satisfied, customers will pay more, stay longer, and refer friends and family.
Ellis congratulates the 122 properties below for earning the 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys based on their outstanding Customer Experience performance. These properties not only achieved the highest loyalty scores with an average of 91%, up from 90% last year, but also responded to the resident an average of 94% of the time a survey was completed, compared to 95% in 2017, 83% in 2016 and 78% in 2015.
These properties also responded to residents within an average of 4.2 days, more than 1.5 days faster than other properties. By responding to the resident more frequently and faster, Best In Class properties found themselves building trust and relationships with their residents resulting in a 14% higher likelihood to renew than their peers.
Ellis also recognizes the following companies whose properties earned this prestigious award for 2018:
Affinity Property Management | Block Multifamily Group, LLC | Capstone Real Estate | Carlisle Property Management | Cathcart Property Management | CWS Apartment Homes | Evolve Management Group | GDC Properties | Guardian Management, LLC | HRI Properties | JMG Realty | Landmark Communities | Lincoln Property Company | LMC, a Lennar Company | Longboat Enterprises | Mack Urban Communities | Manco Abbott | MG Properties Group | Mountain States Property Management | Olympus Property | Pinnacle | Provence Real Estate | ResideBPG | Shelton-Cook Real Estate Services | Simpson Property Group | Sparrow Partners | Steadfast Management | Sunrise Management | TM Realty | Zaremba Management Company
To be eligible to compete for the 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys, the property must have been on the Ellis Resident Surveys Program for the last nine months and have 20 or more completed surveys.
2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award Properties
(Listed by Years Recognized and Management Company in Alphabetical Order)
Best In Class Winners - 5 Year Winners
Marquis at Bellaire Ranch - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
Marquis of Carmel Valley - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
The Marquis of State Thomas - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
Best In Class Winners - 4 Year Winners
Saucon View Apartments - Landmark Communities
The Meadows - Landmark Communities
Gramercy Square at Ayrsley - Simpson Property Group
San Carlos - Simpson Property Group
Best In Class Winners - 3 Year Winners
Fairmont at Willow Creek - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
Firestone West 7th - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
Marquis at Stonebriar - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
STRATA Flats - Landmark Communities
Brook View Apartments - Lincoln Property Company
Decatur Crossing - Lincoln Property Company
Inman Park - Lincoln Property Company
Millennium Westshore - Lincoln Property Company
The Fountains at Memorial City - Lincoln Property Company
The Haven at Cranberry Woods - Lincoln Property Company
The Lodge at Spring Shadows - Lincoln Property Company
The Residences at Seven Gables - Lincoln Property Company
The Residences at Willow Ridge - Lincoln Property Company
Ridgeview - Simpson Property Group
The Matisse - Simpson Property Group
Best In Class Winners - 2 Year Winners
Parkwood - Affinity Property Management
Heron Pond - Carlisle Property Management (CPM)
Marquis at Barton Trails - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
Addison Court - JMG Realty, Inc.
Pointe North Apartments - Landmark Communities
Lincoln Galleria - Lincoln Property Company
Masonvale - Lincoln Property Company
The Retreat at Seven Bridges - Lincoln Property Company
Siena Park - Lincoln Property Company
Onyx - LMC, a Lennar Company
WREN - Mack Urban Communities
The Fountains at Alluvial - Manco Abbott
The Grove - Manco Abbott
The Shires - Manco Abbott
Manzanita Gate - MG Properties Group
Pacific Place - MG Properties Group
Banyan Senior Apartments - Pinnacle (PRMC)
Westminster - Pinnacle (PRMC)
City Place - Provence Real Estate, LLC
14W Apartments - Simpson Property Group
Boulder Creek - Simpson Property Group
Marshall Park Apartments and Town Homes - Simpson Property Group
Skyhouse Austin - Simpson Property Group
The Encore SouthPark - Simpson Property Group
Shalimar at Davie - TM Realty Services
Best In Class Winners - 1st Year Winners
3150 D Street - Affinity Property Management
Native Sun - Affinity Property Management
Stoneleigh Centerton - Block Multifamily Group, LLC
The Equitable Building - Block Multifamily Group, LLC
Jackson Village Retirement Center - Capstone Real Estate
Lodge at Westlake - Capstone Real Estate
Retama Park - Capstone Real Estate
Retreat at Cross Mountain - Capstone Real Estate
Magnolia Crossing - Carlisle Property Management (CPM)
Carriage Hill - Cathcart Property Management
The Reserve at Stone Port - Cathcart Property Management
Marq West Seattle - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
Marquis at Morrison Plantation - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
The Marq on West 7th - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
The Vista - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC
811 East Downtown - Evolve Management Group, LLC
597 Westport - GDC Properties, Inc.
Belmont Dairy Apts - Guardian Management, LLC
Creekside Village - Guardian Management, LLC
Cypress Point - Guardian Management, LLC
Discovery Point - Guardian Management, LLC
Highland Square - Guardian Management, LLC
Villas on Sixth Apartment Homes - Guardian Management, LLC
Hibernia Tower - HRI Properties
Nissen Building - HRI Properties
STRATA East - Landmark Communities
STRATA Symphony - Landmark Communities
180 North Jefferson - Lincoln Property Company
404 Rio Grande - Lincoln Property Company
Alvista Willow Brook - Lincoln Property Company
Aquia Terrace - Lincoln Property Company
Aurelien - Lincoln Property Company
Balsam Place - Lincoln Property Company
Cole Apartments - Lincoln Property Company
Flats at Five Mile Creek - Lincoln Property Company
Gale Lofts - Lincoln Property Company
Greenhaven - Lincoln Property Company
Hancock Square at Arlington Station - Lincoln Property Company
Lumiere - Lincoln Property Company
Marquee at Belle Meade - Lincoln Property Company
Sevona Westover Hills - Lincoln Property Company
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station - Lincoln Property Company
The Encore on 7th - Lincoln Property Company
The McCarthy - Lincoln Property Company
The Reserve at Sugarloaf - Lincoln Property Company
The Vine South - Lincoln Property Company
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas - Lincoln Property Company
Marlowe - LMC, a Lennar Company
Muse - LMC, a Lennar Company
Nordhaus - LMC, a Lennar Company
The Morris - LMC, a Lennar Company
CitySide - Longboat Enterprises
Le Provence - Manco Abbott
Seasons of Layton - Mountain States Property Management
Elevation - Olympus Property
Primrose at Highland Meadows - Pinnacle (PRMC)
627MKT - ResideBPG
Residences at Justison Landing - ResideBPG
Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch - Shelton-Cook Real Estate Services
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments - Simpson Property Group
Stoneledge - Simpson Property Group
Strata - Simpson Property Group
The Lodge at Redmond Ridge - Simpson Property Group
Solea Copperfield - Sparrow Partners
Deer Valley Gardens Senior - Steadfast Management
Orchard Park - Steadfast Management
Randall Highlands - Steadfast Management
River Run Senior - Steadfast Management
Truman Farm Villas - Steadfast Management
Town & Country Apartments - Sunrise Management
Linden House - Zaremba Management Company
Mannington Place - Zaremba Management Company
Stonebrooke Village Apartments - Zaremba Management Company
Ellis congratulates the 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award Winners for Resident Surveys.
About Ellis
Since 1984, Ellis, Partners in Management Solutions has specialized in helping the multifamily industry achieve their business goals by optimizing the customer experience at key touch points from initial visit to move-out through our Apartment Mystery Shops, Resident Surveys, and Training solutions. Our integrated program, including our partner Edge2Learn (http://www.edge2learn.com), provides real time, multi-level reporting to help you understand and manage customer feedback and improve resident retention. Additional information on Ellis Partners in Management Solutions can be found on our website (http://www.epmsonline.com).
Contact
Lisa R Ford
***@epmsonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 18, 2019