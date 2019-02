Ellis Announces Winners of 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys

2018 Best In Class

-- Ellis Partners in Management Solutions is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys, an award that recognizes the highest community performers on the Ellis Survey Program. Since beginning this award five years ago in 2014, Ellis has surveyed residents of almost 4,000 apartment communities. This prestigious award is presented to the top 10% of communities based on results of resident surveys conducted across five touch points – lead conversion, move-in, maintenance, pre-renewal, and move-out.Ellis Resident Surveys are loyalty-focused, as opposed to many other survey providers who measure customer satisfaction scores. Ellis' philosophy, based on Net Promoter theory, is that customer loyalty is the ultimate measure of customer relationship success and loyalty is built through the customer experience onsite teams consistently provide. Loyal, rather than merely satisfied, customers will pay more, stay longer, and refer friends and family.Ellis congratulates the 122 properties below for earning the 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys based on their outstanding Customer Experience performance. These properties not only achieved the highest loyalty scores with an average of 91%, up from 90% last year, but also responded to the resident an average of 94% of the time a survey was completed, compared to 95% in 2017, 83% in 2016 and 78% in 2015.These properties also responded to residents within an average of 4.2 days, more than 1.5 days faster than other properties. By responding to the resident more frequently and faster, Best In Class properties found themselves building trust and relationships with their residents resulting in a 14% higher likelihood to renew than their peers.Ellis also recognizes the following companies whose properties earned this prestigious award for 2018:Affinity Property Management | Block Multifamily Group, LLC | Capstone Real Estate | Carlisle Property Management | Cathcart Property Management | CWS Apartment Homes | Evolve Management Group | GDC Properties | Guardian Management, LLC | HRI Properties | JMG Realty | Landmark Communities | Lincoln Property Company | LMC, a Lennar Company | Longboat Enterprises | Mack Urban Communities | Manco Abbott | MG Properties Group | Mountain States Property Management | Olympus Property | Pinnacle | Provence Real Estate | ResideBPG | Shelton-Cook Real Estate Services | Simpson Property Group | Sparrow Partners | Steadfast Management | Sunrise Management | TM Realty | Zaremba Management CompanyTo be eligible to compete for the 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys, the property must have been on the Ellis Resident Surveys Program for the last nine months and have 20 or more completed surveys.Marquis at Bellaire Ranch - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCMarquis of Carmel Valley - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCThe Marquis of State Thomas - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCSaucon View Apartments - Landmark CommunitiesThe Meadows - Landmark CommunitiesGramercy Square at Ayrsley - Simpson Property GroupSan Carlos - Simpson Property GroupFairmont at Willow Creek - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCFirestone West 7th - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCMarquis at Stonebriar - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCSTRATA Flats - Landmark CommunitiesBrook View Apartments - Lincoln Property CompanyDecatur Crossing - Lincoln Property CompanyInman Park - Lincoln Property CompanyMillennium Westshore - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Fountains at Memorial City - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Haven at Cranberry Woods - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Lodge at Spring Shadows - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Residences at Seven Gables - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Residences at Willow Ridge - Lincoln Property CompanyRidgeview - Simpson Property GroupThe Matisse - Simpson Property GroupParkwood - Affinity Property ManagementHeron Pond - Carlisle Property Management (CPM)Marquis at Barton Trails - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCAddison Court - JMG Realty, Inc.Pointe North Apartments - Landmark CommunitiesLincoln Galleria - Lincoln Property CompanyMasonvale - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Retreat at Seven Bridges - Lincoln Property CompanySiena Park - Lincoln Property CompanyOnyx - LMC, a Lennar CompanyWREN - Mack Urban CommunitiesThe Fountains at Alluvial - Manco AbbottThe Grove - Manco AbbottThe Shires - Manco AbbottManzanita Gate - MG Properties GroupPacific Place - MG Properties GroupBanyan Senior Apartments - Pinnacle (PRMC)Westminster - Pinnacle (PRMC)City Place - Provence Real Estate, LLC14W Apartments - Simpson Property GroupBoulder Creek - Simpson Property GroupMarshall Park Apartments and Town Homes - Simpson Property GroupSkyhouse Austin - Simpson Property GroupThe Encore SouthPark - Simpson Property GroupShalimar at Davie - TM Realty Services3150 D Street - Affinity Property ManagementNative Sun - Affinity Property ManagementStoneleigh Centerton - Block Multifamily Group, LLCThe Equitable Building - Block Multifamily Group, LLCJackson Village Retirement Center - Capstone Real EstateLodge at Westlake - Capstone Real EstateRetama Park - Capstone Real EstateRetreat at Cross Mountain - Capstone Real EstateMagnolia Crossing - Carlisle Property Management (CPM)Carriage Hill - Cathcart Property ManagementThe Reserve at Stone Port - Cathcart Property ManagementMarq West Seattle - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCMarquis at Morrison Plantation - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCThe Marq on West 7th - CWS Apartment Homes, LLCThe Vista - CWS Apartment Homes, LLC811 East Downtown - Evolve Management Group, LLC597 Westport - GDC Properties, Inc.Belmont Dairy Apts - Guardian Management, LLCCreekside Village - Guardian Management, LLCCypress Point - Guardian Management, LLCDiscovery Point - Guardian Management, LLCHighland Square - Guardian Management, LLCVillas on Sixth Apartment Homes - Guardian Management, LLCHibernia Tower - HRI PropertiesNissen Building - HRI PropertiesSTRATA East - Landmark CommunitiesSTRATA Symphony - Landmark Communities180 North Jefferson - Lincoln Property Company404 Rio Grande - Lincoln Property CompanyAlvista Willow Brook - Lincoln Property CompanyAquia Terrace - Lincoln Property CompanyAurelien - Lincoln Property CompanyBalsam Place - Lincoln Property CompanyCole Apartments - Lincoln Property CompanyFlats at Five Mile Creek - Lincoln Property CompanyGale Lofts - Lincoln Property CompanyGreenhaven - Lincoln Property CompanyHancock Square at Arlington Station - Lincoln Property CompanyLumiere - Lincoln Property CompanyMarquee at Belle Meade - Lincoln Property CompanySevona Westover Hills - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Ashby at South Hills Village Station - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Encore on 7th - Lincoln Property CompanyThe McCarthy - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Reserve at Sugarloaf - Lincoln Property CompanyThe Vine South - Lincoln Property CompanyWhite Rock Lake Apartment Villas - Lincoln Property CompanyMarlowe - LMC, a Lennar CompanyMuse - LMC, a Lennar CompanyNordhaus - LMC, a Lennar CompanyThe Morris - LMC, a Lennar CompanyCitySide - Longboat EnterprisesLe Provence - Manco AbbottSeasons of Layton - Mountain States Property ManagementElevation - Olympus PropertyPrimrose at Highland Meadows - Pinnacle (PRMC)627MKT - ResideBPGResidences at Justison Landing - ResideBPGVillas at Mountain Vista Ranch - Shelton-Cook Real Estate ServicesCadence Cool Springs Apartments - Simpson Property GroupStoneledge - Simpson Property GroupStrata - Simpson Property GroupThe Lodge at Redmond Ridge - Simpson Property GroupSolea Copperfield - Sparrow PartnersDeer Valley Gardens Senior - Steadfast ManagementOrchard Park - Steadfast ManagementRandall Highlands - Steadfast ManagementRiver Run Senior - Steadfast ManagementTruman Farm Villas - Steadfast ManagementTown & Country Apartments - Sunrise ManagementLinden House - Zaremba Management CompanyMannington Place - Zaremba Management CompanyStonebrooke Village Apartments - Zaremba Management CompanyEllis congratulates the 2018 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award Winners for Resident Surveys.Since 1984, Ellis, Partners in Management Solutions has specialized in helping the multifamily industry achieve their business goals by optimizing the customer experience at key touch points from initial visit to move-out through our Apartment Mystery Shops, Resident Surveys, and Training solutions. Our integrated program, including our partner Edge2Learn ( http://www.edge2learn.com ), provides real time, multi-level reporting to help you understand and manage customer feedback and improve resident retention. Additional information on Ellis Partners in Management Solutions can be found on our website ( http://www.epmsonline.com ).