News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Artists announced for Palm Coast Songwriters Festival May 3-5, 2019
Five-time Grammy nominee Jeffrey Steele, whose hits include "My Wish," "What Hurts the Most," "Knee Deep" and "The Cowboy in Me." Artists he has written for include Keith Urban, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett, Montgomery Gentry, Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Rascal Flatts, Van Zant and more.
Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Anthony Smith, whose hits include "Chrome," Run" and "Kristofferson."
Two-time Grammy nominee James Slater, whose hits include "High Cost of Living," "In My Daughter's Eyes" and "Key West Address." Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Enrique Iglesias, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney, Alabama, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Chris Young and a host of others have recorded his songs.
Multi-platinum selling and award-winning singer/songwriter Jesse Rice, the songwriter of "Cruise," the largest selling single in country music history, which also crossed over on the pop charts and spent 42 weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.
One of Nashville's most sought-after songwriters Chris Wallin, whose hits include "Love Me If You Can," "Don't Blink, "I'm Tryin" and "People Loving People." For years, Wallin has topped the charts with classics-in-
Dynamic songwriters and a full-time traveling duo Thom Shepherd and Coley McCabe, whose hits include "Riding with Private Malone," "Grow Young with You," "I am a Woman" and "Always Saturday Night." Shepherd has had more than 100 songs recorded by other artists, two songs on Grammy nominated albums, and multiple top ten hits nationwide and in Texas. McCabe's song "Grow Young with You" was featured in the Natalie Portman and Ashley Judd film, "Where the Heart Is," and she co-wrote the top five Platinum-selling SheDaisy hit "Lucky 4 U."
Two-time Grammy nominee songwriter Jim Collins, whose hits include "Big Green Tractor," Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven," "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" and "That's Why They Make Jack Daniels." He has had more than 200 of his songs recorded by some of country music's superstars including Carrie Underwood, Reba McIntire, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, Chris Young, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Joe Nichols, LeAnn Rimes, Ashley Monroe, Darryl Worley, Kenny Rogers, Lonestar, Dwight Yoakum and Ronnie Milsap.
Brett Jones, whose hits include "Somethin' I Couldn't Have," "Monkey with The Blue Tail," "Drink a Little More" and "Whole Lotta Fun." Jones has had more than 150 major label recordings, and 14 top 10 records, including seven number one records. In addition to his acclaimed songwriting, Jones is also a captivating stage performer. He has opened up for many performers including Tracy Byrd, Little Texas, Kenny Chesney, Andy Griggs, Confederate Railroad, Billy Currington, Michael McDonald, Kip Moore and Darryl Worley.
Grammy nominated Stephony Smith, songwriter of "It's Your Love," "Perfect Love," "How Was I To Know" and "Big Star." Smith is a Grammy-nominated songwriter who has been recognized by Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) for Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and for two Pop Awards. She is the winner of nine BMI Million-Airs Awards. Smith has also performed on the Academy of Country Music Awards, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Kennedy Center Honors, Hee Haw, Nashville (Music City Tonight), Crook and Chase, On Stage and American Music Shop.
Leslie Satcher, songwriter of the critically acclaimed debut album "Love Letters." Though Satcher is primarily known as a country singer and songwriter, her talents cross all genres. She has written or co-written songs that have been recorded by everyone from Willie Nelson to Ariana Grande; Vince Gill to Sheila E.; George Strait to Sheryl Crow; Martina McBride to Keb'Mo; Blake Shelton to Bonnie Raitt and many, many more. Satcher is also in high demand as a performer.
Three-time Grammy nominee Lee Thomas Miller, whose hits include "It Aint' My Fault," "Shoot Me Straight," "Whiskey and You," and "Crying on a Suitcase." Miller has charted 15 years-worth of singles with, to date, seven of them reaching number one. These songs have reached radio plays in excess of 10 million spins. Most recently he co-wrote the Brother's Osborne single, "It Aint My Fault," which reached the top 10 and earned the Brother's a Grammy for their performance, as well as the Brother's current top 30 single, "Shoot Me Straight."
Tyler Reeve, songwriter of "A Mile Away," "How Do You Sleep," "Come on Sunshine," and "Bud-Wiser."
Single day tickets start at $10 per person, and three-day ticket options are available including a three-day VIP Gold package that includes dinner Friday evening and an after-show meet and greet with the writers. Sponsorships are also available. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Daytona State College Foundation and the Palm Coast Arts Foundation.
At both venues of the Palm Coast Songwriters Festival, there is a covered area, and the show will go on rain or shine. Coolers, firearms and pets are not allowed at the venues. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available to purchase at the event. The Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater is located at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. The Palm Coast Arts Foundation stage is located at 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, Florida 32164.
For more information, visit www.PalmCoastSongwritersFestival.com, and connect with us at PalmCoastSongFest on Facebook and Instagram and PalmCoastFest on Twitter. #PalmCoastSongFest
Contact
Cindy Dalecki
***@marketing2go.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse