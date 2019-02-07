News By Tag
Fourth Annual MR.LEATHER64TEN Contest To Be Held in Chicago, March 9, 2019!
Join us for our fourth annual MR.LEATHER64TEN contest weekend in Chicago, March 7 -10, 2019. This year's contest weekend brings exciting new events, guest judges & an amazing prize package for the contest winner. Save the date! Don't Miss It!
About MR.LEATHER64TEN 2019:
The MR.LEATHER64TEN contest and weekend events were created to help the Chicagoland leather community explore, celebrate and showcase their leather pride. "Our contest started only 4 years ago and we are amazed at the support and participation that we continue to receive. We are very excited to bring our 4th annual MR.LEATHER64TEN contest back to the leather community and look forward to meeting all of you during this exciting weekend. We have two amazing organizations involved this year as beneficiaries of our raffle sales: Leather Archives & Museum and CLAW Nation. My hope in having the MR.LEATHER64TEN contest is the opportunity to award someone the experience of a lifetime to enjoy and participate in International Mr. Leather 2019." says Eric Kugelman, owner of LEATHER64TEN.
What does MR.LEATHER64TEN 2019 Win?
• Direct Qualification to the International Mr. Leather 2019 contest, with shared room. (Transportation not included)
• $1000 custom leather from LEATHER64TEN Chicago
• CLAW package with shared room (transportation not included) ($800.00 value)
• Leather themed photo shoot ($250.00 value)
• A LEATHER64TEN toy box worth $200.00
• $300 lube gift package ($100 Uberlube, $100 SuperSlyde and $100 Swiss Navy)
• Outfit from Breedwell
• CB-X Chastity device
• $200.00 in Studio 64 and Mercury house aromas
• $100 bar tab from the Jackhammer Complex
• $50 bar tab from Touche
• Contest weekend gift bag with shirt, hat, pin, etc. ($50 value)
• Title vest and passing sash and stole
• Contest medal and passing trophy
• One year membership to the Leather Archives and Museum
• Promotional materials and business cards
• New prizes will be added (Check website for updated details)
• We will have prizes available for 2nd and 3rd place
• Gifts from Elbow Grease, Spunk Lube, Mister Hanky Toys
• All contest participants will receive a gift bag and participation medal.
How to sign up for the contest:
Those interested in competing for the MR.LEATHER64TEN 2019 title can pick up an application at the store, or download the application online at https://www.leather64ten.com/
Event Tickets:
Tickets are available online at www.leather64ten.com. Tickets for the 2019 contest are $10 and general admission. This $10 ticket includes admission into both the contest and Fetish Hell; FuKr - Victory Afterparty. Please visit our website for a full list of ticket options available.
Special Guest Judges for 2019 Event:
James Lee – International Mr. Leather 2018 Winner
Kurt Allen – MR.LEATHER64TEN 2018 Winner
OFFERING AND RECEIVE! Raffle Opportunity:
Our contest is great for the leather community, but it is also a great way to support a few local organizations:
Schedule and Description of All Weekend Events:
--- Thursday March 7, 2019 ---
11am – 7pm: LUST! - LEATHER64TEN FREE Day at The Leather Archives and Museum
Enjoy complimentary admission and spend some time exploring our Leather and Fetish history as the staff of the LA&M welcomes MR.LEATHER64TEN 2019. Located at Leather Archives and Museum – 6418 N Greenview Ave, Chicago IL 60626 | www.leatherarchives.org
--- Friday March 8, 2019 ---
9pm – 4am: PURGATORY!
The Jackhammer Complex hosts the opening night of MR.LEATHER64TEN 2019! Meet the contestants for this year competition, mingle with new friends and purchase your raffle tickets. The bar opens at 5pm and the festivities start at 9pm as we bring on the men! After we introduce our contestants, you can drink & dance the night away with DJ Jerry Featherston. Located at The Jackhammer Complex.
--- Saturday March 9, 2019 ---
11am – 2pm: THE LAST BRUNCH! - Dirty Boys and Danishes Brunch
Wake up, recharge, and enjoy brunch prepared by Executive Producer Michael Syrjanen. Brunch will include: An egg bake, build your own waffle bar, Bloody Marys, Mimosas & more (Non-alcoholic options available) Located at Jackhammer.
12pm – 3pm: CHATECHISM!
Classes: Titleholder Forum, Fire play, Bob Blair Bondage (President of LA&M). Tickets will be available at the door for a $5 suggested donation (1 free raffle ticket w/ purchase). Located at Jackhammer.
2pm – 5pm: SACRAMENT!
Join us as we host our new Beer Bust event for our contest weekend at Touché Chicago. We will have a special raffle opportunity exclusively for this event to benefit Team Touché/Leather64TEN in the 2019 TPAN Ride for Life event. Located at Touché – 6412 N Clark St, Chicago IL 60626.
5pm: THE LAST SUPPER! - Judges Dinner
Judges & producers of the 2019 contest convene for one last supper before the contest. Invitation only.
8pm: THE RAPTURE! - MR.LEATHER64TEN 2019 – Contest
Teri Yaki and Todd Davidson host MR.LEATHER64TEN 2019! It's the contest you have all been waiting for… Who will be the next MR.LEATHER64TEN?
11pm: FETISH HELL! – FuKr – Victory AfterParty
After we find out the next MR.LEATHER64TEN, the party continues until 5 AM for ALL of our attendees at our Fetish Hell - FuKr Victory AfterParty! Join us at Jackhammer for a wild night of sick beats, great drinks, and sleazy fun! Guest DJs: Xavier Alvarado (Mexico City), Jack Chang (Frankfurt, Germany), Milty Evans (Chicago). Afterparty ticket is included with your contest ticket. Tickets for FuKr will be $20 at the door if purchased after 11pm.
--- Sunday March 10, 2019 ---
7pm – 11pm: CUMUNION PARTY! -Party in The Hole at Jackhammer
CumUnion Invades The Hole at Jackhammer. Doors open 7pm-9pm, Party until 11pm. After an amazing contest weekend, we're giving you one more chance to party at this special event in the Hole on Sunday Night. Fetish dress encouraged, free clothes check. Tickets available for $15 at the door only. Located at Jackhammer.
10pm – 4am: SINGLET SUNDAY!
Join the regulars on the wrestling mats with everyone's favorite bartender, Dan, playing all your alternative music favorites. Stop by the store and purchase your very own singlet for the party. This event will also feature pop-up fetish demonstrations. Located at The Hole inside Jackhammer.
Hotel Accommodations:
For all of our guests that are coming from out of town, we recommend the Hampton Inn Chicago North – Loyola Station. 1209 W. Albion Ave, Chicago, IL 60626.
About LEATHER64TEN
LEATHER64TEN is a Leather retail store specializing in hand made and custom leather clothing for men and woman, as well as adult toys, apparel, accessories and more.
Store website: www.leather64ten.com | Contest page: www.leather64ten.com/
LEATHER64TEN:
JACKHAMMER COMPLEX: 6408 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60626 (Connected to Leather64TEN)
About Eric Kugelman (Owner LEATHER64TEN):
Eric Kugelman has been an active member in the leather community for many years. He was Mr. Mephisto's Leather 2001 and competed in International Mr. Leather 23. During his years in the community, Mr. Kugelman was actively involved with the committee to bring the Gay Games to Chicago, as the first vice co-chair of the bidding organization and president of Team Chicago. Eric was also president of MAFIA and on the boards of several gay, lesbian and community organizations. Eric holds a strong passion for giving back to the community and currently supports many organizations such as, The Leather Archives and Museum, Gerber Hart Library, The Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame, CLAW, Vital Bridges and The Center on Halsted. Eric contributes to many contests and fund raising events to show continued support for the leather community. Mr. Kugelman was the co-owner The Ashland Arms, a Fetish/Leather themed bed and breakfast that closed after a long run in 2015. Eric currently owns LEATHER64TEN and loves to share his passion for leather and community with all those who come in! Eric is supported in his endeavors by his husband Michael.
