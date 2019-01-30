News By Tag
RJD Green Inc.'s Management Discusses 2018 and 2019
Dear Valued RJD Green Shareholders,
As we have finished our 2018 fiscal year and moved into the 2019 fiscal year, RJD Green's management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the company. Please be advised – this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion – so be sure to note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.
We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions:
RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc. a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers;
Silex Holdings Division, which offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodeling contractor and retail customers;
Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies.
In the past 12 months:
RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc.: For 2018, IoSoft is fully launched and initial contracts are being serviced and creating revenues. The management of IoSoft feels confident that steady growth and revenue can be achieved in 2019.
RJD Green Inc.'s Healthcare Services Division announced the company has refined their ability to quickly and painlessly customize all software products to the special needs of each account. IoSoft's initial clients are utilizing White Label licensing agreements to provide the software and processing services of IoSoft within their own corporate brand.
IoSoft Division of RJD Green Inc. has executed its first non-medical insurance sector contract. The contract is a private labeling agreement to provide payment services and the licensing of their recently launched Unified Payment System technology platform including Vcheck, a patent pending virtual check technology. The Company is a twenty year-old third party administrator with a client focus in the insurance sector. IRG Resource Group introduced and facilitated the transaction with IoSoft. After research and review, IoSoft was chosen to provide "best in class" payment technology to include its industry leading Virtual Check.
As well, IoSoft has reorganized its sales team and efforts to include other markets where IoSoft has been approached by interested entities in additional markets such as hospitality and legal services where large volume payment processing occurs.
Vincent Valentine, IoSoft Inc. President, states: "We are excited to be solidifying our efforts on existing agreements and reaching new business sectors that create diversity of our revenue streams. The journey has been much longer than ever anticipated, but we feel the potential for clients and revenue has actually increased during the time passage."
RJD Green is in discussions with two possible synergistic acquisition and merger candidates as we enter 2019 with a focus of completing an additional acquisition that extends "our services to healthcare companies" platform.
Silex Holdings Division
The commercial division continues its revenue growth and geographic expansion with new commercial contracts awarded Silex this year. Many of the commercial contracts awarded Silex are creating backlog within the next six months of 2019.
Silex Holdings has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a well-established industrial manufacturer in the South-West United States market. The Company offers an excellent growth opportunity in a related industry with increased profitability and revenue to Silex Holdings. The initial projections by the companies reflect a ten percent growth in revenue profitability. Upon consummation of this acquisition, the Silex Holdings Division total annual revenue would be over $10,000,000 annually prior to the organic revenue growth expected.
As Silex Interiors expands with additional regional locations, the commercial division will act for all locations in regard to commercial and multi-family projects, which maintains our proven controls and profitability success while increasing the division's revenues.
Earthlinc Environmental Division
The Earthlinc Division enters 2019 with its initial Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of an established environmental consulting and engineering firm. The 2019 focus is to acquire three such entities in strategic regions of the United States, which creates national coverage for corporate, industrial and institutional clients.
Earthlinc Environmental Division has acquired industrial property to be utilized for an initial animal waste processing facility. The property acquired is located in Nowata, Oklahoma, a strategic location for Mid-America transportation, and it is in the heart of commercial meat farming and oil & gas services. The development plan allows for two separate operations on the property. The plan has been delayed as RJD Green capital resources were being placed in more prioritized projects. The development of theses services is targeted after the completion of a revenue producing acquisition in each of the three RJDG divisions.
The first of the two projects are an animal waste processing facility to be utilized for demonstration and ongoing development of environmentally friendly, and cost saving processes and services.
The second project is a Waste Oil Recovery facility that will utilize proprietary processes previously acquired by Earthlinc that creates efficiencies in the oil recovery process and returns a higher ratio of salable oil recovery from the waste oil barrels processed.
2018 Financial Results
Revenue $3,900,034 Current Assets $1,269,377
Cost of Goods 2,266,450 Long-term Assets 777,122
G & A 1,339,722 Total Assets $2,046,499
Net Operating Profit $ 294,622
Current Liabilities $1,146,959
Long-term Liabilities 0
Total Liabilities $1,146,959
We will continue to update our investors with any and all progress in the coming months as newsworthy occurrences happen.
In closing, the vision of RJD Green Inc. is clear. We have accomplished a great deal in creating the groundwork and solid platform for growth. We will continue to target creating accelerated growth. Our focus is to continue building a solid company with rapid growth potential, and we remain committed to pursuing initiatives that maximize value for all RJD Green stakeholders.
We very much appreciate your support and interest in our continued growth efforts.
Sincerely,
Ron Brewer
CEO, RJD Green, Inc.
