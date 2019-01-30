Bold Waterfuel Initiative with Global Impact

B.E.A.R. Initiative to boom the Waterfuel Industry

-- Back in the days of Jules Verne, Waterfuel was science fiction: "Water will be the coal of the future" he confidently stated in 'The Mysterious Island'. In 1874 it was only a vision, but in 2019 there is an active Waterfuel industry, backed up by substantial science and growing steadily, mainly in Asia. However, the Hong Kong startup WaterfuelPro Limited says this Waterfuel industry is progressing too slow for the planet's industrial needs and environmental pains, and they say they have uncovered Waterfuel's full potential to become a major Green Technology player alongside Solar and Wind because it is more affordable and provides faster solutions – while Solar and Wind must be supported as well.The company has a heavy duty Waterfuel product that fits right in, but is a slow pain to manufacture in America so they are taking it to Hong Kong. In a day-and-night contrast, today it takes 25 hours to manufacture a unit in Canada. In HK it was brought down to 25 minutes. Not a penny cheaper due to superior quality, zero compromise on nothing but top quality and utmost safety. Yet, 25 hours – to 25 minutes.If for instance you or your client need a batch of units that would require 60 working days to make – in actuality three months on the real life calendar – but in HK, one day. Same top quality. And easily scaled up to supply thousands of units per month."A highly detailed billion-dollar plan and a multinational team of top experts are in place, all we need to start instantly is 750,000 US dollars," says the startup's Director and Founder, Ozzie Freedom, "we will need another 120 million [dollars] down the line but those will be a cinch to raise."WaterfuelPro even has a division specializing in helping all other Green Technologies such as Solar, Wind, and Ocean Energy to grow fast as they feel that competition is irrelevant – because if the planet needs help then it should be helped with all available tools, manpower and know-how, full steam ahead.Alas, the company's executives got tired of smalltime investors and VC's alike telling them to play a small game: low risk, quick exit, who cares about the world."A small game is not what we're here for and I see it as A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY and a crime against our crippled environment to play way below our skill set and know-how," says Ozzie boldly, "in Criminal Law it's called OMISSION and although nobody would put us in jail, that's exactly where we belong if we don't act and fast. Fast as in NOW because a United Nations report [Millennium Ecosystem Assessment Synthesis Report, 7 April 2005] compiled by 1,300 leading scientists from 95 countries has concluded that Humanity is heading for an ecological disaster by 2050. Three short decades left…think of your children suffocating."The initial money will start the company manufacturing right away – which in turn will start the wheels rolling into many more Waterfuel projects already in place, including aerospace, distributed energy systems, mining and more. To get funded, they seek funding from a single source, be it a bank, legal loan provider, or a philanthropist from China or elsewhere. Ozzie says the conventional venues of investors, shareholders, IPOs "and all that Wall Street jazz" may fit normal startups but won't do for this project, because his multinational team asserts a big responsibility to China, to their respective countries and the world – and from 35 years of trial and error they now have clear certainty on how to make it happen without delay, so they chose a. alternative route.Since the company cannot approach the bank empty handed, they are now turning to their public – their future clients, distributers and other partners including financing agencies, consultants and logistics specialists that wish to serve such public – and in an initiative called B.E.A.R. (Brown's gas Entrepreneurs, Advocates, Representatives)they are recruiting help from that public without taking neither cash investments nor future commitments. Not a penny. Only written agreements from verified businesses, stating that the client or distributer would place orders for X dollars in Y time period IF and only if the preliminary spec sheet would prove to be real and beneficial to them after product launch.No banker in his right mind would consider 1:1 financing, in other words provide 1 dollar for each dollar of future business. Ozzie considers even 1:10 to be too low to trust; "I wouldn't trust it myself if I was a banker looking into a new industry", he says. A 1:100 is more like it in terms of trust even if it's only agreeable with a single bank or philanthropist, therefore the company is aiming at a hundred times more future business than the seed money being asked for, which calculates to 75 million US dollars – in numerous and diverse agreements. Numerous means at least 150 agreements from diverse industries (e.g. factories, energy industry, shipping and even the oil industry, so as to spread the risk over many markets) in at least 30 countries across 7 continents, with some of the 1000's of gridless islands who need and deserve Waterfuel at least as much as the big cities.WaterfuelPro would like to make it clear that they are not ready to take orders, however they stress the following four points to make it happen ASAP:ONE: 750,000 US dollars jumpstarts the company's 1 billion-dollar, 5-year plan;TWO: The company is seeking financing from a single source;THREE: As "virtual collateral" they will provide that source with proof of 75 million U.S. dollars in future orders and proof of ability to deliver;FOUR: You the reader and anybody you know who seeks Green Tech opportunities can help this cause today by enlisting at www.WaterfuelPro.com/bear/ with neither investing nor committing to buy, so you and the company's team can work out how you may participate most profitably.The business plan with its multiple opportunities are described in full detail at www.WaterfuelPro.com/bear/