16 Year Old CEO Seeks To Revolutionize The Streaming Media Market

16 year old Mohana Nukala is a coder who wanted to be a filmmaker. 54 year old Ted Rivera was a filmmaker in search of a coder. Together they plan to elevate the streaming media blockchain and cryptocurrency space with mymovies.us

Block Chain Studios CEO, Mohana Nukala

Contact

teodoro rivera

***@bcstudios.us teodoro rivera

End

-- In the Fall of 2018, 54 year-old Block Chain Studios Founder and Film Producer Ted Rivera enrolled in a De Anza Jr. College film course to learn how to operate his new 4K Movie Camera. "I Just wanted to be immersed in a filmmaking environment. I was working 24/7 using linked in and YouTube videos to design a top secret block chain and crypto currency application for the Hollywood independent film industry and taking that class forced me to step away." But Rivera could not relax because he was dealing with his most pressing hurdle, who would actually build the studio code?See, Rivera is an MBA with a Doctorate in Comparative Religions who flips real estate and dabbles in the movie industry but his recent discovery of the next best internet kept pulling him into the world of cryptography and distributed ledger technology. Rivera was researching blockchain applications for real estate, health care, and Fintech throughout 2017 and eventually realized that a decentralized Movie Studio was a perfect use case. "But I am not a trained software engineer so I knew I would need someone with that skill set to lead the design and build of the prototype of the APP, but the crypto space went crazy with the rapid rise in prices. Everyone was focused on get rich quick, token generation events, Rivera just wanted to build.Cryptography, as was discovered, allows for the encryption of information and the Ethereum Distributed Blockchain Ledger allows businesses to document all activity on the cloud and encrypt its location so that only those involved have real time access to the financial state of the business. "This creates a trustless environment. As long as the code is secure through the encryption process, all players involved are privy to the financial data and can be assured that they know at all times what the state of their interest is."So Rivera Spent the whole of 2018 designing and building the prototype for his Movie Studio Cooperative, Block Chain Studios. "Block Chain Studios is a Decentralized App that lets industry professionals to negotiate peer to peer for their filmmaking skills, goods, and services and allows all to participate in the gross profits from the movie into perpetuity."The Movie Industry is notorious for its predatory pricing, unfavorable accounting systems, and discriminatory practices. Rivera knew that as far as industries were concerned, the entertainment industry was highly susceptible to disruption. But he was still without a technically savvy person who could write the simple smart contracts needed to negotiate within the ecosystem. "I tried, I started at HTML, then learned CSS, then I was about a week into JavaScript and looked at my timeline and knew this was a lost cause. So I set out to find the CEO.The recent crypto currency bubble set the crypto world on fire. Everywhere you looked on linked in and on twitter you could see on of the thousands of "Blockchain experts, and "Crypto Currency Advisers" and it was a circus out there. I made several direct attempts to communicate this to Entertainment Industry Executives but crypto currency is in its infancy and no one in Hollywood would ever rock the boat and start saying how they were going to revolutionize how subscribers choose content by sharing the profits with them. Wasn't going to happen. And then I met Mohana."Mohana Nukala was a 16 year old high school graduate attending De Anza College through their "Middle College" program where High school seniors take college level courses at De Anza. He wrote his first app in C at the age of 12 and he has been writing apps and teaching others on his you tube channel ever since. "I really like helping people," says Mohana, " It is what really drives my quest for knowledge. Someday I when I finish my education I will return to my hometown in Andhra Pradesh, India and share my knowledge and experiences with others."So by the time they met, Mohana was a proficient coder and had several IOS apps under his belt. But what Mohana really wanted to was make movies. So he, like Rivera, signed up for Production 101 and the rest is history. They immediately became fans of each other's work. "I was amazed that Ted's student films had action and blood and you could tell he was at another level creatively. It really raised the bar in class and by the next go around. All the students were slapping each other and spitting fake blood." Rivera, a former Roger Corman producer, was fan of Mohana's as well. "Everything he did was clean and consistent and I could tell he was organized. At the lower budget levels this is key and I knew we should work on our final project together." So they teamed up on the final project and it was while working together where Rivera quickly discovered Mohana's coding skills. Rivera's eyes light up as he recalls the moment. "It was like striking gold. Here you have kid, a brilliant kid, who loves movies and knows code. He was all about helping people and he could write smart contracts. I had to do it. I offered him part of the company."Block Chain Studios is a streaming media finance, production, and distribution ecosystem that allows Filmmakers to negotiate their goods and services peer to peer with investors to share in the revenue streams of their products into perpetuity. They are launching MyMovies.us in Q1 2019, in order to provide filmmakers access to crowd fund equity financing from $10,000 to $1,000,000 in Title III Online Public Offerings. They are located in the Heart of the Silicon Valley.