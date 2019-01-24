News By Tag
Steve Ember, award-winning voice actor, produces romantic thriller THE MIST OF MONTMARTRE
A romantic thriller, this latest suspenseful mystery provides an intriguing cast of suspects, allowing Steve Ember to showcase his seductive style of storytelling, lightly seasoned with a delicious embrace of the French language.
Over a long career in fine arts radio and international broadcasting, voice actor, narrator, and producer Steve Ember refined his natural skills in the authentic pronunciation of multiple foreign languages, enhancing his uniquely nuanced and intelligent style of delivery. Since 2010, examples of Steve's long-form narration, including for audio books, has been recognized in the prestigious New York Festivals, the Association for International Broadcasting, and the Mid-Atlantic TIVA/DC Peer Awards. Most recently, he was designated Finalist for Best Narration in the New York Festivals 2017 international competition. And in November 2018, Steve received two TIVA Peer Awards for audio book narration at the TIVA/DC Gala at the National Press Club in Washington. One of the awards was for his narration of PARIS APARTMENT FOR RENT, another of Peggy Kopman-Owens' eighteen published Paris Mysteries.
Whether as a music host/interviewer/
WETA-FM, a public radio station in Washington DC, gave Steve Ember opportunities to conduct on-location interviews at the Kennedy Center and Wolf Trap, as well as in London, New York, and Hollywood. Steve also produced and hosted, for the Wolf Trap Foundation, a series of commercial CD programs on composers and lyricists of American Popular Song with pianist/vocalist John Eaton and bassist Jay Leonhart performing and discussing music by Rodgers and Hart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Harold Arlen, Harry Warren, Vernon Duke, Hoagy Carmichael and others.
Steve has edited and mixed segments from those interviews with related music to produce features for the syndicated Library of Congress Chamber Music, National Symphony Concert Series, NPR, and his eclectic 'Ember at Large' music program.
Steve Ember's documentary on the Flying Circus Aerodrome air show, a recreation of the aerobatic barnstorming biplane antics in the early years of the 20th century, showcased his interviews with pilots, who flew airliners as their 'day jobs,' but took to the skies in their Stearman PT-17 biplanes for the sheer fun of flying. Steve was rewarded by invitations to experience flying in an open cockpit.
Over the last few years, Steve Ember has been sharing photographic adventures in podcasts called 'Photo-Moments.' Some of these can be heard on his SoundCloud page https://soundcloud.com/
Here are links to a few of those podcasts:
She lifts her lamp by Steve Ember (https://soundcloud.com/
A Bicycle on Bayswater Road by Steve Ember (https://soundcloud.com/
Flushing out some 7 scapes by Steve Ember (https://soundcloud.com/
Wildromantisch by Steve Ember (https://soundcloud.com/
Look for THE MIST OF MONTMARTRE at Audible, Amazon, iTunes.
https://soundcloud.com/
Official Audio Book Trailer: https://
