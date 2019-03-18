News By Tag
Mothers' Blessings A THOUSAND YEARS original by Minister Vicki Lane
Paul and Mariel Swan had such a magical day (January 5th, 2019) at Childress Vineyard (NC). The Wedding theme was an Enchanted Forest Fairytale. Mariel's mother wrote and read the poem during the ceremony while Paul's mother stood beside her.
Maribeth, Paul's mother, will you please come now and stand beside me.
Now there are two mothers giving blessing to their children for all to see.
Give us only a few minutes just a little time.
We will present to you this heartfelt rhyme.
Once upon a time a predestined love story was written a long time ago before it came to pass.
Experiencing genuine admiration with awe and excitement will be so hard for one to surpass.
Our dear children (Mariel & Paul) unite today with such a mystical endless-secured spiritual mark.
As they both confess their enduring love to each other standing below the divine anointed ark.
Two souls entered this world one in Wisconsin and the other one in Tennessee.
Yes, God be the Glory they found each other as all are here to witness and see.
As children bursting with laughter, they both received happiness full of love more than wealth.
Two mothers who never stop adoring their precious children Vicki that's me and my friend, Maribeth.
Standing together knowing the love of our children is so rare that we both definitely agree.
Praying our children's love grow much stronger is a mother's most humble genuine plea.
Maribeth and I give our blessings to our children be assure.
To all trials of life, God is love and He is the overall cure.
Our sweet Mariel now thou starts a new life journey today, this day as a wife oh my; oh my.
Michael your father, family and friends love you greatly especially your little brother Malachi.
An abundant expectation of delightful enchantment one can feel in the air so a good time to rejoice.
Get excited to know that two of the witnesses are your Grandma Alma Jean Poo Poo and your Grandma Joyce.
Paul who stands so tall with love in his eyes found his true love from home so very far.
Your father, grandparents, family, Jack, and friends love you, just look at your sweet Omar.
Your Granddad PaPa is present here today and will tell all making it very plain.
He was not going to miss this union of love although sometimes he walks in pain.
Live, Love, Laugh while continuing to learn in this life and having much fun.
It is easy with your sister Ashley, her husband and your only brother Peete Swan.
People traveled from here and everywhere just to witness this grand occasion with these two.
Waiting with anticipation to hear the words from Mariel and Paul to vow to each other I do.
Their anointed love story will go down in written History.
How our God unites the two souls as one is such a profound mystery.
Paul and Mariel will travel this life together knowing that God's Hoy Spirit timeless love will make away.
To the all-powerful God a single day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a single day.
Today upon the expressions of so many delightful faces, yes, with so many graceful flowing tears.
They know that true love will forever stand more than a single day and more than a thousand years.
The Details of the wedding on the Blog_ http://www.thebffblog.com/
