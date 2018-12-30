News By Tag
L-Tron Teams with Public Safety Agencies to Offer Forensic Photography Course for Investigators
Brighton Fire Department, Brighton Police Department and L-Tron partnered together to present a Forensic Photography Refresher Course for police investigators and crime scene technicians.
"We are excited to offer the added value of ACTAR and IAI credits to police officers who are pursuing these certifications,"
Intended to refresh each officer's photographic skill set, McNeill's course emphasized presenting a true and accurate representation of a scene by escaping manual mode. Skills that were addressed during the course included shooting modes and variables; exposure variables; flash control; forensic camera settings; close-up photography;
OSCR360 is a multi-tool spherical photographic solution for Police, Fire, EMS, SWAT, campus security, and environmental law enforcement. OSCR does everything, it is built from the voice of Law Enforcement, for every case, every time. Quickly and easily document, organize, and present scenes and evidence.
Learn more about OSCR360: https://www.l-
"Too often in forensic work, whether on crime scenes or arson scenes, we find images that don't capture the details needed for investigation, and ultimately trial," says McNeill. "We've discovered most lesser-quality images are a result of over-reliance on automatic camera settings."
