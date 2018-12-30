 
L-Tron Teams with Public Safety Agencies to Offer Forensic Photography Course for Investigators

Brighton Fire Department, Brighton Police Department and L-Tron partnered together to present a Forensic Photography Refresher Course for police investigators and crime scene technicians.
 
 
L-Tron Forensic Photography Training
L-Tron Forensic Photography Training
 
VICTOR, N.Y. - Jan. 3, 2019 - PRLog -- L-Tron's Director of Forensic Education and Retired Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy, Andrew McNeill, led a Forensic Photography Refresher Course for Greater Rochester-area law enforcement officers on December 6, 2018 at Brighton Fire Department. Sponsored by Brighton Police Department, attendees included evidence technicians and investigators from numerous agencies in Western New York. The course was approved for ACTAR CEUs (continuing education credits) and both IAI CEUs and initial certification credits, providing an added incentive to attendees.

"We are excited to offer the added value of ACTAR and IAI credits to police officers who are pursuing these certifications," said Gayle DeRose, L-Tron CMO. "It is an honor to provide forensic photography training to our local law enforcement."

Intended to refresh each officer's photographic skill set, McNeill's course emphasized presenting a true and accurate representation of a scene by escaping manual mode. Skills that were addressed during the course included shooting modes and variables; exposure variables; flash control; forensic camera settings; close-up photography; overcoming lighting challenges; spherical photography; and an introduction to OSCR360.

OSCR360 is a multi-tool spherical photographic solution for Police, Fire, EMS, SWAT, campus security, and environmental law enforcement. OSCR does everything, it is built from the voice of Law Enforcement, for every case, every time. Quickly and easily document, organize, and present scenes and evidence.
Learn more about OSCR360: https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360

"Too often in forensic work, whether on crime scenes or arson scenes, we find images that don't capture the details needed for investigation, and ultimately trial," says McNeill. "We've discovered most lesser-quality images are a result of over-reliance on automatic camera settings."

L-Tron has plans to offer future courses in 2019. Check back periodically at
www.L-Tron.com/course to stay current with upcoming trainings.

About L-Tron
For over 40 years, L-Tron (https://www.L-Tron.com) has been providing world class data capture hardware and software technology solutions, specializing in law enforcement, public safety and government, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility. We are a proud New York State business with law enforcement equipment deployed in over 2,000 municipalities across 49 states nationwide. We partner with leading equipment manufacturers: Brother, Dell, Getac, Havis, Honeywell, LEM, Patrol Data, Zebra Technologies and more. Our premier partnership level translates to higher levels of support delivered to you quickly.

