ShearShare Adds Two Powerhouses to Its Advisory Board
B2B Marketplace Adds Tech & Beauty Experts to its Board of Advisors
The advisory board members serve as strategic partners in the development and success of ShearShare's short-term and long-term goals. As champions of the company's business model, the board provides professional expertise and guidance to help navigate and mitigate potential risks, discover opportunities, and define benchmarks for continued success and organizational growth.
"ShearShare's advisory board members are comprised of trusted leaders in their respective industries known for being changemakers in both their career and community," says Dr. Tye Caldwell, ShearShare cofounder & CEO.
The current advisory board members include:
TD Lowe
Partner, 42Phi Ventures and Founder of EnovationNation, Inc.
TD Lowe is a Partner at 42Phi Ventures and Founder of EnovationNation Inc. TD has worked in Technology, Strategy, Finance, Innovation and Venture Capital at several Fortune 50 companies as well as smaller firms. During her tenure, TD assumed key roles as a leader in corporate innovation, corporate strategy, finance, product marketing, partner-vendor negotiations, and technical development.
TD served as Managing Director of Startups and Venture Capital at Startup Grind, where she built a platform for startups around the globe to present their technology. She serves as faculty at Southern Methodist University and has served as a guest teacher at Stanford University's School of Engineering. A Politico Ambassador, economist, and self-taught developer who draws on her passion for innovation and her experience in technology, finance and strategy as driving forces to enhance, influence and educate the world on the power of innovation. TD was honored as one the "15 Most Influential Graduates" of the new millennium at The University of Alabama and named a "Legend" among other University of Alabama greats, like Harper Lee, author of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
"ShearShare is the greatest engine of jobs and wealth creation for creative professionals in the world. Tye and Courtney, having spent decades as owners in the beauty industry not only know beauty; they are beauty. The moment they pitched ShearShare to me, I saw instantly the billion-dollar impact and contribution ShearShare would have on job and wealth creation for beauty professionals across the globe.
It is rare as an investor and advisor to meet founders who have both a passion for their vision and the expertise to support a vision, where both the company and the customers win. Ten years from now I believe ShearShare will be heralded as one the most influential catalysts of wealth creation in the world. It is an honor and privilege to share in the journey of ShearShare and to be a part of the ShearShare family."
Kim Kimble
Beauty Entrepreneur, TV Personality, and Celebrity Hairstylist to Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Nicki Minaj
Kim Kimble is building her brand into a bonafide beauty empire and bringing her expert knowledge to the masses. After discovering her natural knack for hairstyling, she pursued her degree at the Vidal Sassoon Academy and Dudley Cosmetology University in North Carolina. She opened her first salon in 1995 and snagged her first Hollywood gig on the film Baps, styling Halle Berry.
Kimble has built her brand on a stellar reputation for innovative styling, high-quality products, and unparalleled professionalism when serving her long list of celebrity clientele like Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Sanaa Lathan, Oprah Winfrey, and others.
Kim's work has been featured in Vanity Fair, Allure, Vogue, and countless other magazines, and she has worked with fashion photographers from Patrick Demarchelier and David LaChapelle to Annie Leibovitz. Her work has appeared in national campaigns for Pepsi, Nike, Neutrogena, CoverGirl, Coachella, and Beyonce's award-winning project, Lemonade.
As the go-to expert for all things hair, Kim Kimble has become a household name and is now featuring her own haircare line on HSN.
"Beauty professionals choose this industry because of creative freedom and the positive impact we leave on our clients. Now with more people choosing to enter the beauty and barbering industry today than ever before, ShearShare's beauty tech platform gives stylists and barbers even more freedom to choose when and where to impact those clients. When I started working out of my mother's salon at the age of 16 as a shampoo girl, there were only two options for how stylists found space to work. I knew Tye and Courtney had something special as soon as they shared their vision behind ShearShare and how their goal is to build something where everyone wins. As a ShearShare host myself, I use the app to make money on my empty space while giving stylists who need that access an opportunity to rent on demand. It is an honor to be apart of the team responsible for providing the largest supply of on-demand salon and barbershop space rentals. I look forward to helping ShearShare leave a lasting impact on our fellow stylists and owners alike."
"We are thrilled to have TD and Kim on our advisory board," says Courtney Caldwell, ShearShare cofounder & COO. "We've been fortunate to partner with both of these accomplished leaders along the way as we've grown ShearShare, and we are honored to solidify that partnership through their participation on our board. Their guidance as we continue to evolve and innovate is invaluable to our success."
About ShearShare
ShearShare, winner of Google Demo Day 2018, is a venture-backed technology company aimed at maximizing the earnings potential of beauty and barbering professionals worldwide. Founded in 2015, ShearShare currently serves industry professionals in more than 400 cities and 11 countries and is the largest provider of on-demand salon and barbershop space rentals worldwide. Managing more than $30 million in workspace assets, ShearShare is the first global marketplace that allows licensed cosmetologists and barbers to rent space to work by the day. For more information, visit http://www.ShearShare.com. To join the ShearShare community on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, follow @ShearShare.
