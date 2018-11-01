News By Tag
The Truth Across the U.S. Healthcare System
People depend upon quality access and affordable health coverage, care plans, and insurance that provide security, peace of mind, and a steadfast trust in America's laws that their insurance coverage protects individuals...
America and our nation's governmental framework have a responsibility daily to see to it there is not a lack of forward progress and wasted federal dollars. Through the greater public healthcare system at large, there are key minimum federal protections in place, which have set the nation's public healthcare system into motion every decade through well defined, well established laws dating back to 1944. The Public Health Service Act (PHSA) laid the original framework in which good governance is strived for throughout the federal public healthcare system. Encompassed in the original law are additional laws, which advance throughout the course of each administration. One such law is the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), passed into law in 2010, which protects in federal law a patients access and rights to affordable healthcare, standardizing every aspect of healthcare and insurance with minimum law, regulations, provisions, and requirements that a person will need, across all 50 states, to provide, cover, and care for key patient protections and provisions, regardless of age, gender, race, religion, up to and including pre-existing conditions and special circumstances needed to cover and protect all Americans the same, indiscriminate of whether a person presents with a physical, mental, or other pre-existing condition(s)
According to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) of 2010, Section 1501, page 144, letter I:
"(I) Under sections 2704 and 2705 of the Public Health Service Act (as added by section 1201 of this Act), if there were no requirement, many individuals would wait to purchase health insurance until they needed care. By significantly increasing health insurance coverage, the requirement, together with the other provisions of this Act, will minimize this adverse selection and broaden the health insurance risk pool to include healthy individuals, which will lower health insurance premiums. The requirement is essential to creating effective health insurance markets in which improved health insurance products that are guaranteed issue and do not exclude coverage of preexisting conditions can be sold."
According to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) of 2010, Section 1331, page 95, letter B:
(B) HEALTH AND RESOURCE DIFFERENCES.—
The forward progress and the development and well-being of our nation and people are top of mind for all Americans citizens and clinicians alike. Physicians take an oath to assist their patients in getting the care and treatment they need to be well. ACMSS™ and ACCDO stand beside clinicians making appropriate decisions daily based upon the available resources and precious time shared by the people and families in a greater U.S. healthcare system. Clinicians share in the care of the lives of their patients but are also deeply passionate and committed to improving and instructing their patients' lives into wellness programs, improvements of care, and making accessible and available 21st century clinical care and medicine into long-term cures.
Today's 21st century health care systems allow people to choose the best care for themselves, understanding and knowing that through the PPACA law it is impossible to take away coverage and care guaranteed to its people. People need to focus on improving their care, advancing themselves toward wellness and beginning those dialogues with clinicians on how to do that. Through well built, established ACMSS™ Physician/CMSS Teams growing across America, America as a whole is empowered to meaningfully work together and build lasting change that is not only meaningful but sustainable.
People depend upon quality access and affordable health coverage, care plans, and insurance that provide security, peace of mind, and a steadfast trust in America's laws that their insurance coverage protects individuals regardless of age, gender, or other controllable or uncontrollable circumstance. ACMSS™ and ACCDO advocate for protecting America's rights and access to care. ACMSS™ and ACCDO also support and advocate for today's airbag survivors in directing individuals to care that is not only treatable, but curable. Pre-existing conditions are not only treatable, but curable.
About ACMSS™
The American College of Medical Scribe Specialists is the nation's only nonprofit professional society representing more than 28,000 Certified Medical Scribe Specialists in over 2,800 medical institutions. The ACMSS™ certification program meets current and proposed Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) certification requirements toward use of electronic health records. ACMSS™
About ACCDO
The American College of Clinical Documentation Outcomes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving healthcare non-profit entities, non-profit organizations, accredited academic institutions, and the community at large, hosting meaningful conversations with physicians, clinicians, and patients about becoming involved, and creating meaningful connections and educational materials on improving 21st century clinical care. Activities are focused on charitable contributions, research, advocacy, events, and creating new educational material focused on evidence-based care and cures. Nutrition and holistic care are centerpieces along with the importance of reaching both clients and patients of the healthcare system. ACCDO works in close collaboration with the American College of Medical Scribe Specialists (ACMSS™) to promote meaningful CEHRT through evidence-based integrative medicine increasing adoption and uptake through Certified Medical Scribe Specialists (CMSS) implementing wellness models across the US toward meaningful cures – where care and cures come together. To learn more, visit: https://TheACCDO.org.
Please contact ACMSS™ | ACCDO Executive Director Kristin Hagen directly at khagen@theacmss.org or 800-987-3692 if you have are ready to implement and certify licensed CMSS assistive physician teams, focused on wellness.
CONTACT: Kristin Hagen, CMSS, CPHIMS
Executive Director, American College of Medical Scribe Specialists/
(800) 987-3692
Contact
American College of Medical Scribe Specialists
Kristin Hagen, CMSS, CPHIMS
khagen@theacmss.org
(800) 987-3692
