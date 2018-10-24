MMA Global Inc purchases mobile gaming platform from Shout TV

Company announces availability of Daily Millionaire game -Company lands Top 25 Computer Executive Darl McBride as CEO

-- MMA Global Inc. (Pink Sheets: LUSI) announced today that it has entered into and closed a definitive agreement to acquire MME Inc., a Wyoming company that, simultaneous with the closing, has acquired all the technology assets related to pay-to-play style mobile games owned by Shout TV Inc. In addition, Shout TV Inc. has also granted MME Inc. a perpetual, royalty-free license of the other Shout Technology, including but not limited to Shout, The Challenge, Shout Live, and Flashvote.Shout TV became a global leader with its Shout app when it was adopted by Real Madrid Club Football and Microsoft to engage fans around the world during live Real Madrid soccer events. The success of the Shout app resulted in Shout acquiring millions of unique users found in all 226 countries around the world. Shout also sponsored Ducati giveaways live during World Series of Fighting events, a mixed martial arts sports franchise that was widely seen across several worldwide television networks including NBC Sports.Our engineers have been working in stealth mode in its game labs for the last 2 years preparing the encore to the Shout app. In upcoming announcements, the Company will provide details of its newly developed Trivia Train™ gaming platform and the first mobile app game to emerge from the Trivia Train platform – Daily Millionaire.In connection with the acquisition, Darl McBride, CEO of Shout TV Inc. will serve as CEO of MMA Global Inc. Darl has been the CEO of several successful startups after a strong 8-year run as an executive at networking leader Novell. He is also well known as the former CEO of SCO. In 2003, he led SCO to the 3best stock value increase on the NASDAQ. Darl has been on the cover of Fortune magazine and featured by many media outlets including, Wired, Wall Street Journal, Business Week, CNN, CNBC and many others."This acquisition is a major milestone for MMA Global Inc., as we seek to capitalize on the future growth of mobile gaming entertainment"said Darl McBride, MMA Global's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer."Shawn Wright, Director for MMA Global said, "I'm extremely excited to be part of this combined company and Darl McBride is the perfect CEO to execute the company's business strategy in the public markets."The Company has also brought on James D. Phipps as a Director. James Phipps is a strategic advisor, investor and lawyer with extensive international experience across a variety of industries, e.g., development, commerce, franchising, distribution, heavy industry, infrastructure, communications, sports entertainment, high tech, investment, start ups, and mining. In recent years, James served as principal advisor to a prominent member of the Saudi royal family, providing strategic advice relative to a worldwide portfolio of businesses, properties and investments. From May 2014 through May 2016, James chaired Sheffield United Football Club, the first "United" and one of the first "association football" clubs worldwide, as well as a founding member of the English Premier League. Of particular value to the Company is the experience James brings in these areas: legal; strategic planning and development;governance; and international business operations..: MMA Global Inc. (Global or the Company) is a holding company formed to develop and acquire operating companies and/or other assets. Our primary focus is in the development and expansion of technology and entertainment assets across a broad platform.MME Inc. (MME) is a wholly owned subsidiary and branding arm of Global which owns technology assets and licenses.SHOUT TV, Inc. is an American based company led by CEO, Darl McBride who has a passion for sports and mobile technology. Our mobile Android and iOS app provides engagement for fans before, during and after live events. SHOUT TV keeps fans excited and engaged with a platform for continuous interaction whether or not they are physically at an event. SHOUT TV gives brands and fans a broad new arena in which to engage, making every event a fun and memorable experience for all. 