Asian Improv aRTS Midwest Presents Rdg 4 "Our Perspective" Asian Am. Play Rdgs 10/22/18 Steppenwolf
Featuring "FIRST DATA GOLD," A Full-Length Play by Tanuja Jagernauth Directed by Puja Mohindra; Announces 2019 Series; Call for Play Submissions; New Internship Program
Reading Four of "Our Perspective:
"With the success of the record-breaking film, "Crazy Rich Asians," Asian American acting arts and story telling are more accessible than ever," said Mia Park, Producer and Guest Curator of "Our Perspective."
(The "Our Perspective"
*As an actress, Puja Mohindra is a Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.)
Mia Park and the Our Perspective team are pleased to announce the appointment of Tanuja Jagernath as Producer and Karissa Murrell Myers as Casting Director. Buoyed by the success of 2018's year-to-date full house audiences, AIRMW and the "Our Perspective"
"Our last reading in 2018 features a new full- length play by Chicagoan Tanuja Jagernauth. We're also doing a call for submissions for 2019 AND offering free internships. Next year, the 2019 "Our Perspective"
For directions and parking to Reading Four of "Our Perspective,"
https://www.steppenwolf.org/
Media requests for images, interviews or press credentials to attend "Our Perspective,"
CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM
Casting for the October 22, 2018 Reading Four of "Our Perspective:
"FIRST DATA GOLD" by Tanuja Jagernauth, Directed by Puja Mohindra
Kaiser Zaki Ahmed (Sunny), Adia Alli (Masiko), Vijay Bhargava (Suresh), Kamal Hans (Gopal) and Xu (Stage Directions). Neil Connelly will serve as Dramaturg.
SYNOPSIS
Sunny is the broke outcast of his conservative, South Asian family and the biggest Mets fan that ever lived. His girlfriend, Masiko, is a Dominican statistician with a knack for making winning bets on baseball and harnessing quantum space. Sunny is shocked when his estranged, toxic father, a die-hard Yankees fan, invites him to this weekend's Mets vs. Yankees game at Citi Field in Queens. At the game, Sunny's dad invites him to join his brand new, multi-level marketed cannabusiness, confirming Masiko's suspicions that the whole thing is a trap.
Will Sunny put his conflicted family past behind him and go into business with his father for a shot at financial security and family reunification or will he remain true to the values he shares with Masiko?
Our Perspective:
The Asian Pacific American (APA) population is seriously under represented on stage. "Our Perspective:
For more information, visit www.Our-Perspective.com and follow #OurPerspectiveReadings on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information about AIRMW or to share an idea, please contact AIRMW here: 4427 North Clark Street, Chicago, Illinois 60640 or infoairmw (at) airmw (dot) org .
ABOUT THE "OUR PERSPECTIVE"
The "Our Perspective"
CALL FOR PLAY SUBMISSIONS
The "Our Perspective"
To be considered for the January 28, 2019 play reading at Victory Gardens Theatre, submit by November 1, 2018. Selected works are expected to be announced December 1, 2018;
To be considered for the May, 2019 play reading at 1700 Theatre at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, submit by February 15, 2019. Selected works are expected to be announced April 1, 2019;
To be considered for the September, 2019 play reading at TBA, submit by June 15, 2019. Selected works are expected to be announced August 1, 2019.
Please e-mail play submissions to tjagernauth (at) gmail (dot) com (mailto:tjagernauth@
NOTE: Media is invited and encouraged to cover the overall concept and goals of the "Our Perspective:
CAST, CREATIVE TEAM and CURATOR'S STATEMENT
Available upon request to info (at) enericom.net .
This is an abbreviated release - for full release, bios and more, see website www.Our-Perspective.com or request a full PRESS KIT from info (at) enericom (dot) net .
