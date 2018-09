Most America Matters Media shows are currently heard live locally on KCKQ 1180 AM from 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday – Sunday in northern Nevada and streamed online worldwide at amm.streamon.fm.

KTHO Owner and Broadcast Partner, Leland Thomas Faegre

-- KTHO Broadcast Partner, Composer, Arranger, Multi-Instrumentalist, Producer, Publisher and Statesman, Leland Thomas Faegre, will appear on[current events, politics and foreign affairs], with Jennifer Terhune Green on Friday, September 28th on KCKQ, 1180 AM, Reno, from 9:00-10:00 AM. Nothing is planned, scripted, or off limits.Along withCo-host Brendan Trainor, Jennifer Terhune Green was Nevada Communications Coordinator for the Ron Paul campaign in 2008, served as Elections Committee Chair and Nevada Delegation Aide.in 2012 for the Nevada Republican State Convention and sought the 25th Nevada Assembly seat gathering an unprecedented 28.43% of the vote in 2016.District, the worldwide HOME of community radio, identifies standouts in the community to host locally-focused programs for distribution to various radio stations. [Their] wide range of programming spans frommorning drive andafternoon drive shows towith Dr. James Forsythe towith Lacy J. Dalton.About Leland Thomas Faegre:For the most part a bookworm prior to the British Invasion of 1964, by the end of that year he was smitten by the Beatles and had acquired and mastered the drum kit made possible by the determination of his mother, Dorothy. He assembled some schoolmates who could play and his first band was incarnated as; a name that still makes him smileFaegre acquired quite a neighborhood notoriety for playing a fifteen-minute version of the Surfaristhe forerunner toand until 1968 his accomplishment as a drummer of local repute was sufficiently established. But by the Summer of '68, as the Beatles'was bulleting up the charts, a neighbors' piano and an acoustic guitar purchased withwith strings nearlyoff the fret board would thoroughly occupy his waking hours. Remembering the strings that cut through his fingertips, he nonetheless persevered from the love of the sound of the chords, especially G major, and began to develop his skills by emulating the best of that era. Following his acquisition of guitar and piano skills, his reputation for playing became more widely known and respected as he developed and assembled as many various musicians as he could find for fun and profit. Performing for dances and weddings was fun he recalls, but his most passionate interest became his compositional quest that developed in earnest as he left high school. Prior to the discovery that going to college was, he attended Mt. San Antonio and Rio Hondo junior colleges. Whereas curricula at both institutions were authored by establishmentarians of the socialist stripe, and teaching music was never his intention, his career choices of International Relations and Music became impossible to attain. He made a constructive nuisance of himself by first challenging, and subsequently embarrassing faculty and administration alike, and was. Forced to pursue an independent career path, he benefited enormously from that choice, pursuing music and political science alternately as opportunities availed themselves. In 1982 and '83, and after touring with musical ensembles in various roles, Faegre managed two congressional campaigns in Santa Cruz and San Francisco. The former resulting in the now famous exchange from then President Reagan to Santa Cruz Republican Gary Richard Arnold and seen by as many as 900 million people around the globe. In 1984, Faegre began to devote more attention to his musical compositions and spending more time recording his work. After moving to Europe in June, 1986, Faegre married Theresa Bridget Sweeney in Dublin, Ireland, returning to the U.S. in January 1987. Following his return and anxious to again offer knowledge for the benefit of others, he pursued a career in financial service beginning with what is known now as. A member of the since 1976, Faegre was asked to consider public office in five consecutive election cycles beginning in 1998 with bids for the State Assembly and State Senate in California and back-to-back bids for the United States Congress in the district then held by Hilda Solis who went on to serve as Secretary of Labor in the Obama Administration. Faegre relocated his family to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe in 2008, establishing and purchased the, a popular restaurant in Zephyr Cove. In early 2012 Faegre formally established [On Top Of a Cloud is a broadcast partner, talent agency, music publisher, record label and recording facility located in Lake Tahoe] and acquired a 20% equity stake in Lake Tahoe's independently owned and operated. From Wikipedia: KTHO [590 AM] is a radio station broadcasting a classic rock format. Licensed to South Lake Tahoe, California, USA, it serves the Lake Tahoe Basin-Carson City-Carson Valley-Reno area, and simulcasts on South Lake Tahoe-based FM translator K241BK (96.1 FM). The station is currently owned by International Aerospace Solutions, Inc., a company owned by long-time Southern California broadcaster Darrell Wampler. With radio, television and film credits including by The Animals Asia Foundation, Cisr-I Enbubi'Den Tüp Geçit'E, a documentary for produced by Birbuçuk Film Reklam LTD. ŞTİ of Istanbul, Turkey and others, his composition, arrangement, and production skills have been described as "so vast that supervisors will view each piece as independent islands full of relative possibilities." Part of the family and heard by over 2 million listeners through the internet and a hugely popular satellite station on British; a registered artist, he is published by and under contract within partnership within a multi-CD arrangement. Faegre offers political insight, campaign information and his musical compositions from http://www.ontopofacloud.com. Theresa is employed by, a regulated division of Ontario, Canada-based Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation. They have one daughter, Singer/Songwriter and former Member of the, Deirdre Leah, renowned for her.